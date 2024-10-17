Endorsements: Tom Keen, Kelley Diona Miller, LaVon Bracy Davis, Leonard Spencer and Maria Revelles for Florida House

Note: Our endorsements reflect the Orlando Sentinel’s values and concerns for our community. The newsroom does not participate in editorial board decisions.

Over the past two years, Florida has seen a tremendous perversion of power politics, where the priorities of one man have overwhelmed the judgment and good sense that Floridians have the right to expect from their elected leaders.

That’s particularly true for members of the state Legislature, who have tolerated (or even enthusiastically indulged) Gov. Ron DeSantis’ undemocratic, often deceptive shenanigans. These are actions no local lawmaker should be proud of: A series of power grabs intended to undermine this area’s biggest private employer. Laws that threatened teachers and schoolchildren for being too “woke” (and established Florida’s status as the first state where politeness was a punishable offense). The wholesale diversion of tens of millions of dollars toward bogus political stunts that contribute nothing to Floridians’ safety or happiness.

Under more reasonable leadership, we suspect most of our lawmakers, Republican and Democrats alike, would have done a better job of putting Central Floridians’ needs and priorities above culture wars and spiteful power grabs. Many of them seem to be rational people who can readily identify the state’s most pressing needs.

Yet the submission to DeSantis’ malevolent influence has bent many local Republican lawmakers’ reputations to the point of breaking, and many first-time GOP candidates are following suit. Some have finally started to fight back — as with the widespread horror when DeSantis, with a vague and unsubstantiated reference to indecency, axed the entire state budget for arts and culture grants following the 2024 session . The governor’s secretive attempt to plow up popular state parks and preserves to install golf courses, lodges and other suburban amenities also met with near-universal repugnance.

Sadly, almost none of those GOP lawmakers (or first-time Republican candidates) have been willing to speak up when the governor launched attack after attack on fundamental rights, including the freedom of citizens to participate in elections free from intimidation or unnecessary roadblocks, and the right of women to control what happens to their own bodies. In DeSantis’ Florida, “liberty” is a concept that belongs to book-banners, gun enthusiasts and far-right zealots — but not to Florida parents, workers or corporations who haven’t fallen in line with the governor’s whims. Shame on those lawmakers who remained silent while the governor sowed fear and dissension, waging war on issues that were never really issues at all. During this election season, we’ve seen a trend that speaks volumes: Many GOP candidates, challengers and incumbents alike, are declining to show up to public forums or recorded debates — while featuring generic conservative rhetoric on their websites that often steers clear of the worst excesses of the current administration.

The 2022 legislative races produced a bumper crop of new faces in Central Florida’s state House delegation. But for those who refused to stand against at least some of DeSantis’ madness, it’s already time to make a change.

Central Florida races key to Democrats’ strategy to break GOP supermajority

State House District 35: Tom Keen

State Rep. Tom Keen has been one of the best surprises of the past political season — despite the fact that he joined the Legislature nearly a month into the 2024 session. The Democratic Navy veteran was elected to replace state Rep. Fred Hawkins, whom DeSantis elevated to president of a state college. During the half-a-term he’s had so far, Keen has been a calm, moderate voice of reason, setting rational priorities that matched well with the needs of this Osceola-based district (including a sharp focus on improving workforce-attainable housing and changing laws that keep property insurance out of reach for many Floridians). He has been a steadfast voice defending women’s reproductive freedom and decrying legislative attempts to meddle in public education for political gain.

This November, he’s facing the same person he beat in his previous race: Former Osceola School Board member Erika Booth, whom many expected to win outright. Like many Republicans, Booth has moderated her rhetoric for the November election, backing away from the DeSantis-echoing language she used prior to January’s special election. But voters have long memories and nothing’s changed since January, when District 35 voters chose Keen by a healthy margin.

They should do so again. January’s race was considered a harbinger of a return to normalcy and decency in Florida government, and it’s hard to imagine a better standard-bearer for those qualities than Keen.

The Orlando Sentinel editorial board endorses Tom Keen in State House District 35.

State House District 36: Kelley Diona Miller

Winning this seat will be an uphill battle for Democrat Kelley Diona Miller, a Florida native with a background in human resources and a wide array of public service to her credit. But District 36 voters should give her a look, because she clearly has their best interests at heart. She’s a strong proponent of policies that support working-class Floridians, including the need to make property insurance more affordable, expand the supply of workforce-accessible housing and bolster Florida’s public education system as the best investment in Florida’s future.

Before the Orlando Sentinel interviewed the candidates in this race, we were ready to be convinced to throw our support to incumbent state Rep. Rachel Plakon , who is undeniably conservative but has proven that she can be sensible, thoughtful and measured in her approach to state policy. This aligns favorably with what voters remember from the terms her husband, Scott Plakon, spent in the Legislature.

Unfortunately, during her interview Plakon passed on multiple opportunities to distinguish herself from the administration’s worst excesses — including her failure to expect basic accountability for private schools that accept taxpayer-funded vouchers or her refusal to support expansion of health care access to low-income workers, whom she slighted by describing as “able-bodied adults” who should be able to provide their own medical coverage.

Diona Miller presents an impressive contrast. She’s done her homework and is well-equipped to serve Central Floridians’ needs. Voters who are weary of the incendiary rhetoric and underhanded tactics that DeSantis has enforced on lawmakers like Plakon should give her a shot.

The Orlando Sentinel editorial board endorses Kelley Diona Miller in State House District 36.

State House District 40: LaVon Bracy Davis

State Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis bears a name that is familiar to many Central Floridians, as the daughter of a local civil rights pioneer and sister of the fiery former Sen. Randolph Bracy III. But during her first term in the Legislature, Bracy Davis proved she was more interested in rationality than rhetoric. She remains a steadfast advocate for traditional Democratic values — including access to abortion care, the need to uplift Floridians struggling with poverty and the demand for religious and academic freedom, as well as a strong system of well-funded public schools.

But her first term was also guided by a wise and pragmatic focus on priorities that she considered achievable, including times when she used her powers of persuasion to improve legislation without worrying about who got the credit. In this regard, she reminds us a great deal of a longtime family friend, Sen. Geraldine Thompson. Bracy Davis also clearly spent considerable time and effort building a deep knowledge of state policy and practicalities, including clear insights on Florida’s budgetary priorities (which emphatically do not include “mad money” for the governor to chase down immigrants in other states or pad the pockets of high-priced law firms hired to defend DeSantis’ foolishness).

Her Republican opponent is Belinda Ford , an ordained minister who operates a crisis-pregnancy center. Despite her obvious opposition to abortion rights and education-voucher accountability, Ford has established that she cares deeply about the the needs of many of District 37 residents. Unfortunately, she doesn’t come close to making the case that Bracy Davis should be replaced.

The Orlando Sentinel editorial board endorses LaVon Bracy Davis in State House District 40.

State House District 45: Leonard Spencer

This race represents a perfect test of voters’s values: An incumbent who acted as one of DeSantis’ most avid water-carriers before her legislative reputation dissolved in a barrage of sleaze, versus a smart, thoughtful business executive whose own success doesn’t crush his empathy for hard-working Floridians.

Leonard Spencer , a former Disney executive who now works for Amazon, would be considered a worthy candidate for either party. He’s impatient with the Legislature’s history of pandering to property-insurance companies, something that should resonate particularly strongly in the weeks following two major hurricanes. He’s also steadfast in his demand for more integrity in public funds allocated to attainable workforce housing. And he offers his full support for an expansion of Medicaid eligibility, which would give millions of Floridians access to affodarble health coverage at very little cost to the state.

If none of that convinces you, consider this: He is not incumbent Rep. Carolina Amesty . As District 45 residents know all too well, that alone is reason enough to elect him.

It’s always been a mystery as to why Republicans threw such enthusiastic support behind Amesty, even before her princess-to-partisan biography dissolved into tatters . During her first campaign, her claims to be a successful restauranteur as well as an executive vice president at a small Christian college in Orlando were crumbling: Both endeavors (along with the palatial home she claimed as her residence) were backed by her family. In reality, the restaurant was a failure and the university a collection of generic-looking buildings near Pine Hills whose academic claims appeared inflated at best.

Now, Amesty is under indictment for five felony charges related to an apparent attempt to boost her school’s credentials. For many voters, Republican and Democrat alike, “I’ll choose the candidate who’s not facing significant criminal charges” constitutes a compelling argument. But that’s not her only problem: She served as DeSantis’ willing accomplice in his attack on the special district set up to help Walt Disney World maintain its theme parks and resorts. And she agreed to sponsor a mysterious $3 million wastewater appropriation for a small South Florida town that didn’t ask for, and didn’t want, the money.

Meanwhile, she’s consistently voted against the liberties and civilities that most Floridians hold sacred, including funds for DeSantis’ bogus “elections police” that the governor has used to intimidate and sow fear among voters and her steadfast refusal to include accountability in the billions of dollars worth of private-school vouchers the state will be shelling out.

Voters in District 45 should vote for the candidate who sees them as people with needs he’s determined to defend. They should vote for the person who has devoted his time to developing a deep understanding of the biggest issues facing Florida. If those two aren’t persuasive, they should vote for the candidate whose record is so squeaky clean we couldn’t even find a traffic ticket.

That’s three for three, adding up to Spencer as the right pick in District 45.

The Orlando Sentinel editorial board endorses Leonard Spencer in State House District 45.

House District 47: Maria Revelles

This was the toughest legislative race on the ballot for us, and we can easily see an argument for choosing either candidate.

But union organizer and community advocate Maria Revelles , the Democratic challenger to incumbent Rep. Paula Stark , is one of the most promising we’ve seen this year. Her priorities clearly resonate with the needs of District 47, which includes much of Osceola County and a sliver of southern Orange County. She’s sharp, focused and charismatic enough to broker deals with GOP lawmakers who are willing to work across the aisle. Her priorities, including access to health care and workforce housing, defense of Florida’s natural beauty and its fiscl integrity, are a good match with the opinions of District 47, which leans slightly Democratic.

It hurts our heart a little, though, that we can’t endorse Stark, who is executive director of St. Cloud’s downtown revitalization program. She’s one of the few lawmakers who occasionally stood up to the heavy hand of the GOP lawmakers who wielded their supermajority status like a cudgel. And she paid the price. More than once, we suspect that she was targeted for heavy arm-twisting when she refused to follow the DeSantite script, most notably when she voted against a horrific ban on abortion after six weeks’ gestation, or when she protested heavy-handed attempts to quash local control. We wish Stark had shown even more courage, making her objections loud and proud. But at least she objected.

In her own legislation, she pursued smart, attainable goals, including protections for mobile-home residents and additional support for rape victims. Unfortunately, her service was stained by allegations that she might have misused the money meant to support her legislative district (though those charges could well be seen as a last, humiliating shot by GOP leaders).

If Revelles had been any less impressive, we’d probably repeat our endorsement from the 2022 election and back Stark. But Revelles is the better choice, if only by a narrow margin.

The Orlando Sentinel editorial board endorses Maria Revelles in State House District 47 .

We urge voters to not rely solely on our opinions in deciding how to cast a vote. Voters should check the candidates’ campaign websites and social media accounts (if they don’t have either, that should be a red flag). Ask friends and neighbors what they think. Google the candidates and check out their campaign finances. In addition, we’ve recorded our interviews and posted them in full at OrlandoSentinel.com/opinion .

Election endorsements are the opinion of the Orlando Sentinel Editorial Board, which consists of Opinion Editor Krys Fluker, Insight Editor Jay Reddick and Editor-in-Chief Julie Anderson. Send emails to insight@orlandosentinel.com .