    New Disney pass covers every Lightning Lane in 1 park for 1 day

    By Dewayne Bevil, Orlando Sentinel,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uIiPE_0w8qJDaA00
    Lightning Lane pass holders enter the Slinky Dog Dash queue for express access at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Walt Disney World will introduce a new Lightning Lane Premier Pass later this month that will enable guests to use all Lightning Lanes in one park in one day. Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

    Walt Disney World is introducing another paid option to reduce wait times for theme park rides.  The resort will roll out the Lightning Lane Premier Pass on Oct. 30, and purchasers will be able to use every Lightning Lane within a park a single time for one day.

    The current version of Lightning Lane, which is available for a single attraction or in a bundle of three, will be retained. It provides a shortcut at an assigned time to the bulk of Disney’s theme park rides and shows.

    The new Premier Pass allows visitors to enter specific attractions when they want, one time each day. Reservations will not be required for the attractions. It also includes Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom and Epcot’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind rides, which operate with a virtual queue system and have no standby lines.

    Disney: Parts of DinoLand will have final runs in January

    There will be a limited number of the new passes sold each day, and initially they will only be available to visitors staying in the deluxe level of resorts at Walt Disney World. That level includes the monorail resorts near Magic Kingdom and a handful of other spots such as Animal Kingdom Lodge and the Yacht & Beach Club resorts.

    The prices for the passes will vary between parks and by day. The lowest within these ranges will be Disney’s Animal Kingdom at $129. The highest will be $449 at Magic Kingdom, where the least expensive Premier Pass will run $329 per person. The new passes can be purchased up to seven days in advance of the Disney World stays.

    These prices are atop regular admission to the theme park.

    Disneyland will debut its version of Lightning Lane Premier Pass on Oct. 23. A pass will work at both California theme parks, be available on a first-come, first-served basis to all guests with park tickets and cost $400 per person when it launches.

    Lightning Lane was introduced at WDW as part of the Disney Genie planning service at Disney World in 2021. The system replaced FastPass+, which was free of charge but was suspended as Disney World came out of its four-month pandemic shutdown in 2020.

    This summer, Disney started allowing advance purchases of Lightning Lane and rebranded the offers as Lightning Lane Multi Pass and Lightning Lane Single Pass.

    The concept of paying for easier access is not uncommon at theme parks. Universal Orlando offers two variations of its Universal Express, which range in price from $89.99 to $319.99. SeaWorld Orlando’s Quick Queue has posted daily prices between $24.99 and $79.99 for the rest of the year, according to its website. SeaWorld also offers year-round, front-of-line access for $299.

    Epcot food fest: What it costs to eat one of everything, 2024 edition

    Email me at dbevil@orlandosentinel.com . Threads account: @dbevil . X account: @themeparks . Subscribe to the Theme Park Rangers newsletter at orlandosentinel.com/newsletters .

