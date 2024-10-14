A celebration for 25 years of Central Florida’s ‘miracle’ Tiffany chapel

Twenty-five years ago, the Morse Museum of American Art pulled off a miracle that took the Winter Park institution to the next level. It unveiled what we now call the Tiffany Chapel, a gorgeous artistic achievement meant to last six months — that is now amazing viewers more than a century after its creation.

“The fact this even exists is a miracle in itself,” says Morse director Jennifer Perry Thalheimer.

The story of the chapel is a story of fire and water, doggedness and good fortune. And it ends with a treasure for Central Florida — and the art world.

The Morse is celebrating, starting Oct. 15, with a new exhibit helping to tell the story of the chapel, designed by renowned glass artist Louis Comfort Tiffany, and the unveiling of an 800-pound, 8-foot mosaic that will be reunited with the chapel for the first time since 1893.

“For 25 years — the longest it’s ever been on public exhibition — people have come to the Morse, sat here and just soaked it in,” Thalheimer said during an interview in the glittering space. “When you think about all the people who have been touched by this over 25 years… I hope they left with good feelings and memories.”

Beyond the respite and beauty it has provided for visitors, the installation of the Tiffany Chapel in 1999 was also a turning point for the museum. A syndicated travel writer called viewing the chapel “an extraordinary experience.” Another journalist wrote for his national column how the chapel elevated the museum as a repository for Tiffany scholarship: “Taken in context with his other works on view, it completes the picture of one of America’s most innovative artisans.”

The art world agreed: Today, the Morse is considered the go-to expert on all things Tiffany.

The chapel also represented a significant milestone for the artist, who lived from 1848-1933, when he unveiled it to great acclaim at the World’s Columbian Exposition of 1893, also known as the Chicago World’s Fair.

“I don’t think people realize how important this chapel was to Tiffany’s career,” Thalheimer said. “This is what really put him on a national-international stage. It changed everything for him.”

Here’s how the Sentinel described it upon its 1999 unveiling in Winter Park: “A monumental white marble altar inlaid with mother-of-pearl, set against a richly decorated marble wall and framed by receding arches and dark columns covered in mosaic. In a side chamber is the huge egg-shaped baptismal font, and overhead hangs the massive electrified chandelier that won an exposition medal for promoting electric power.”

For Tiffany, the chapel led to commissions from New York’s Metropolitan Museum, the Smithsonian in Washington and the Imperial Museum of Fine Arts in Tokyo. The Louvre in Paris bought some of his work, signifying his acceptance by the art establishment. Tiffany glass was soon on view in major museums and galleries across Europe, and the artist would enter the decade of his greatest commercial success.

“This solidified Tiffany’s reputation,” Thalheimer said, “and I think it acted in the same way for the Morse Museum. The same way it was a ‘coming out’ for Tiffany, I think it was a validation of Hugh McKean’s vision, too.”

McKean, the first director of the Morse Museum, was the man with the dream of reassembling the chapel. It’s not hyperbole to also call him the chapel’s savior.

Debut to decline

At its Chicago debut, the chapel left visitors so awestruck they forgot it was a work of art and not a real place of worship.

“People were genuflecting as they came in,” Thalheimer said.

The Columbian Exposition lasted six months, and Tiffany then took the exhibition pieces back to his studios in New York City. The following year, Celia Whipple Wallace bought the chapel and donated it to the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in Manhattan. While the cathedral’s upper stories were being built, the chapel was placed in the crypt, where it was used for services for nearly a decade.

But when a Tiffany rival took over the cathedral project, the chapel was abandoned.

“He said, ‘That’s never coming upstairs,'” Thalheimer recounted. “It stayed in the crypt, rotting.”

After suffering extensive water damage, the chapel was rescued — by Tiffany himself, who couldn’t bear to see his work disintegrating. He had the pieces removed at his own expense, restored them and installed them at his Long Island estate, Laurelton Hall, where McKean later worked with other artists as “Tiffany fellows.”

After Tiffany’s death, portions of the chapel were sold. Then, a fire devastated Laurelton Hall in 1957. McKean, and his wife Jeannette — the Morse’s founder — bought everything they could from the ruins for $10,000.

Man on a mission

What the McKeans purchased “was decrepit, it wasn’t taken care of,” Thalheimer said. But because of Hugh McKean’s fellowship, he had seen the chapel in better times.

“He knew how important this was,” she said. “He even took the floor sweepings.”

The movers did the art no favors: The groundbreaking electrified chandelier was shaken apart; its emerald glass panels were so fragmented it took 10 years to restore them. Columns were broken, mosaics were damaged.

Still, McKean pressed on.

When he tried to get institutions interested in his quest to restore the chapel, the art establishment was dismissive.

“I have read letters [to McKean] where it’s like ‘Good luck with your project, I hope it comes together,'” said Thalheimer, mimicking the letter writers’ condescending tone. “That must have been really hard for Mr. McKean.”

He wasn’t dissuaded; he was on a mission: To track down and purchase the sold-off pieces of the chapel. It took 12 years.

Restoration at last

The McKeans wouldn’t live to see the chapel restored to glory. Jeannette died in 1989, Hugh in 1995. But they left the bulk of their fortune to sustain the Morse Museum — and restore the chapel. The Morse’s new director, Laurence J. Ruggiero, carried the project forward.

By 1997, a team under the leadership of conservation and Tiffany experts Rusty Levenson and John Maseman was hunkered down in a warehouse near Park Avenue, “literally working around the clock to reassemble the chapel,” the Orlando Sentinel reported.

“Cleaning it is the biggest part of the job,” Maseman told the Sentinel, adding that it was probably the largest conservation project in the Southeast.

Museum leaders knew they had a treasure on their hands, and Central Floridians were already becoming intrigued.

“It is difficult to overestimate how important and exciting this project is both to scholars and art lovers,” Ruggiero told the newspaper.

Maseman spent more than two years on the painstaking restoration.

“John was absolutely central to the completion and conservation of the chapel,” Ruggiero said in 2012, when the Sentinel published Maseman’s obituary. “There’s always going to be a piece of him in that Tiffany chapel.”

A ‘return to light’

More than $3 million was spent on enlarging the museum to provide a new home for the chapel. And now the art world was finally interested. Museum specialists from the Wolfsonian in Miami and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York assisted with the project.

For the Morse staff, installing the chapel was both professional and personal.

“We needed to complete this as much for Hugh McKean as Tiffany,” Thalheimer said. “And for the public to see such a tangible piece of history.”

“Tiffany Chapel Returns to Light” was the Orlando Sentinel headline, marking the grand debut on April 17, 1999. “Like a phoenix rising a second time from the ashes, the Tiffany Chapel is being reborn,” wrote Sentinel art critic Philip E. Bishop. The newspaper published a four-part series detailing its storied history and restoration, which was later distributed in magazine form by the museum.

Truth be told, the exhibition wasn’t quite done; finishing touches were added over the next few months. But for the first time in more than a century, the public could see the Tiffany Chapel as it had been presented in 1893.

Now, to celebrate its silver anniversary, the chapel is joined by a new companion exhibit, titled “After the Fair,” that chronicles the chapel’s extraordinary journey from Chicago to the Morse Museum.

And, in a reunion that took over a century, one of Tiffany’s most significant glass mosaics — also created for the 1893 Columbian Exposition — is hanging right outside the chapel.

Titled “Fathers of the Church,” the mosaic is on long-term loan from The Neustadt Collection of Tiffany Glass in Queens, New York — a rarity for the Morse, which focuses on its own collection, not traveling items.

“For this to happen, it had to be a significant thing,” Thalheimer said. And also a full-circle moment: Lindsy R. Parrott, executive director and curator of The Neustadt Collection, previously worked at the Morse. She and Thalheimer knew that the chapel and the mosaic should be reunited.

“We need to get these together,” Thalheimer said was the consensus.

“Fathers of the Church” features three larger-than-life figures from early Christian theology. After its run at the 1893 Exposition, it was displayed at Tiffany’s Manhattan showroom before being taken to Laurelton Hall.

Thalheimer, who considers the chapel “the most peaceful place in the world,” still can’t quite believe it is part of the museum she runs.

“There’s so many times this could have been lost,” Thalheimer said — pointing out that the rest of the 1893 Exposition has faded into oblivion. “Believe me, none of those other exhibits exist anymore. There’s just something special about this.”

Follow me at facebook.com/matthew.j.palm or email me at mpalm@orlandosentinel.com . Find more entertainment news and reviews at orlandosentinel.com/entertainment .

Morse Museum

•Where: 445 N. Park Ave. in Winter Park

•Hours: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday

•Cost: $6; $5 age 60 and older; $1 students; free for children younger than 12. Free Friday nights from 4-8 p.m. November-April

•Info: morsemuseum.org