Democrat Nate Douglas seeks to flip Central Florida state House seat, defeat Republican Susan Plasencia

The Orlando suburbs that make up Florida House District 37 lean Democratic but voted Republican in the 2022 red wave, just like many others in Central Florida . This year, Democrats are optimistic they can recapture the seat.

“These are very blue districts, districts that are growing more racially diverse,” said Matt Isbell, a Democratic elections analyst. “This area is just a prime Democratic opportunity.”

The district takes in a section of east Orange County, including the University of Central Florida, and also much of eastern Seminole County. For six years, it had been held by Democrat Carlos Guillermo Smith until his surprise 4-point loss to Republican Susan Plasencia in 2022.

This year, Plasencia faces Democrat Nate Douglas, 23, a University of Florida graduate who worked as a policy researcher before leaving to campaign full time. Douglas, from unincorporated Winter Park, was elected to the Orange Soil and Water Conservation District Board in 2020.

Plasencia, 53, is a business owner and executive director of the Orlando Regional Realtor Foundation. She ran for public office for the first time in 2022. Her brother, Rene Plasencia, also served in the state House from 2014 to 2022.

The two candidates differ sharply on key political issues, such as school vouchers and abortion.

“ Part of the reason why I’m running is to protect those rights and to make sure that we have common sense back in government, and that we have folks who are actually willing to focus on issues that are impacting everyday Floridians,” Douglas said.

He thinks Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and GOP lawmakers have been “focused on culture wars,” not issues that matter to residents, such as housing and insurance costs.

Plasencia, who lives in east Orange, did not respond to a request for an interview. She has largely abstained from interviews and debates in her two runs for state House.

“These are tough times, but I have learned a lot along the way, which is why I am running. I want to help others pull through these tough times,” Plasencia wrote on her campaign website.

The district has 34,000 registered Democrats, 33,000 registered Republicans and 31,000 independents. In its current configuration, the district would have voted for President Joe Biden in 2020 by about 11 points.

District 37 is potentially one of five Central Florida seats Democrats hope to flip in an effort to break the Republican supermajority in the House.

Douglas’ campaign has outraised Plasencia’s $252,000 to $141,000. Smith also substantially outraised her in 2022, but she benefitted from state Republicans pumping tens of thousands into the race, spending money on ads that attacked Smith directly.

The Florida House Republican Campaign Committee is active again this year, launching an attack ad this month against Douglas, entitled “Career Day,” that he described as racist.

The ad features a Black child actor portraying Douglas who tells his class on career day that he wants to be a “professional protester.” It then states Douglas “spends his days marching with left-wing radicals” amid images of handcuffs and an inmate.

The “extremist Republican leadership in Florida” is “targeting my campaign, my career, and my dedication to free speech,” Douglas said in a campaign email. “They know this is the biggest flip opportunity in the state.”

Douglas supports the Amendment 4 measure on the November ballot, which would nullify the state’s current six-week abortion ban and allow the procedure until viability, or about 24 weeks into a pregnancy. He criticized Plasencia for keeping her stance on abortion “hidden from voters” in 2022 before “she turned around and she voted for a six-week abortion ban for Floridians.”

Plasencia’s campaign website does not mention abortion.

Douglas also criticized Plasencia’s vote to expand Florida’s school voucher program, which provides scholarships to private school.

“I was raised by a public school teacher,” Douglas said. “Right now, the person I’m running against is someone who voted [to] shift $4 billion in taxpayer funds from public schools to private education, which I think is completely wrong.”

On her website, Plasencia said she is a single mother whose children benefited from the voucher program.

“Had it not been for school choice vouchers, my children would have been locked in a school that was failing them in many ways,” it says. “I worked hard in Tallahassee to spearhead the largest expansion of school choice the state has ever had.”

Douglas said he wants to work on making housing more affordable, noting “insane rent increases,” and expanding the home insurance market.

“Making sure that large insurance companies aren’t hogging up the industry and aren’t setting the prices is extremely important,” Douglas said.

On her website, Plasencia said she supported tort reform legislation “that will lead to real insurance rate decreases for small businesses.” She also said she would “champion” job growth, look to improve the economy and make schools safer.

Douglas said that as a Gen Z candidate he relates to younger people in the district, including UCF students who he said are energized about this election.

“We’ve been registering students on the UCF campus,” he said, “and the responses that we’ve gotten are significantly different than the responses we’d gotten just a year ago.”

The deadline to request a mail ballot is Oct. 24. Early voting begins Oct. 21 in Orange and Seminole counties with election day on Nov. 5.