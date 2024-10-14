$7.6 million Shakespeare Center project continues, as ‘Macbeth’ opens to public

Victor Soto, CEO of 70 Degrees Air Conditioning And Mechanical, wires signal controls for a new air-conditioning unit that is part of the multimillion-dollar renovation of the Lowndes Shakespeare Center on Oct. 3, 2024. Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Even with the disruption of Hurricane Milton, Orlando Shakes managing director Larry Mabrey is hopeful the $7.6 million renovation project underway at the Lowndes Shakespeare Center is on track.

“I think we’re in a place to reopen in November,” he said.

The large-scale project, which includes replacing the roof and air-handling system, had already disrupted the Orlando Shakes theater season. Then Milton came along to cause more chaos: Several performances of season opener “What the Constitution Means to Me,” being staged across Loch Haven Park at Orlando Family Stage, had to be canceled or rescheduled.

But the good news is, interest has been high enough in another current production, Shakespeare’s “Macbeth,” that the company added public performances to its schedule. The original plan was to have the show, performed by University of Central Florida graduate students, tour schools only.

But with inquiries for tickets coming from throughout the community, a series of public performances of the so-called “Scottish Play” have been added, which started with an Oct. 14 performance at Orlando Museum of Art, also in Loch Haven Park. Future showings of “Macbeth” will be performed in November at Fringe ArtSpace, downtown on Church Street.

Mabrey will be glad when productions return to the Lowndes Shakespeare Center; the plan calls for the renovations to be complete by the opening of “A Christmas Carol” on Nov. 27.

“Everyone is very conscious” of that timeline and of staying on budget, Mabrey said.

The city of Orlando is paying about $6.5 million for the bulk of the project, including the roof and new air-handling equipment, as part of a deal in which Orlando Shakes will take over future maintenance responsibilities of the 53,000-square-foot complex. Orlando Shakes leases the building from the city for a $1 annual fee; that lease is in effect through 2043.

The other $1.153 million comes through a cultural facilities grant from Orange County’s Office of Arts & Cultural Affairs. That grant, funded by a percentage of the Tourist Development Tax paid on hotel and other lodging stays, was approved by Orange County commissioners in June.

Loch Haven Park visitors already have noticed the building’s new exterior paint job, with the center now sporting teal and deep yellow trim.

Work on the building’s interior is ongoing, even as the roof is being redone one segment at a time. Inside, new flooring has been installed, the public restrooms are being rebuilt and the costume shop has been reconfigured.

The stages in the Goldman and Margeson theaters have been rebuilt by theater technicians who work in the Orlando Shakes scene shop.

“It was great to see the dedication they showed to build those stages, which will last another 20 years,” Mabrey said. “It was beneficial not only to rebuild the stages but to keep our people employed.”

Theatergoers will note more of a high-tech presence in the lobby: A timeline of Orlando Shakes’ history has been reimagined with more video screens. The donor wall also now features videos.

The roof is being replaced in sections; the area over the scene shop is done, and Mabrey said it did not leak during Hurricane Helene.

“That gives us confidence,” he said. During Hurricane Milton, the building suffered a few leaks, but it was under old roofing.

A few of the planned improvements will happen after the November re-opening, including the installation of a new lift system that allows actors to quickly appear and disappear on the Margeson stage.

Some staff members have already returned to the building’s offices to work, even though painting and re-carpeting are ongoing.

“It’s habitable,” Mabrey said, “if you step carefully.”

‘Macbeth’

What: An 80-minute version of Shakespeare’s tragedy

An 80-minute version of Shakespeare’s tragedy Where & When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at Fringe ArtSpace, 54 W. Church St. in Orlando

7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at Fringe ArtSpace, 54 W. Church St. in Orlando Cost: $27

$27 Info: orlandoshakes.org