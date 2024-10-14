Florida Bar clears 2 former Orange-Osceola prosecutors in ethics probe over deputy’s indictment

Orange County Courthouse complex seen in 2023. Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Two former Orange-Osceola prosecutors were cleared earlier this month of allegations they flouted ethical rules after the Florida Bar found “insufficient” proof of withholding evidence an Orange County deputy likely lied about intentionally shooting a man during a foot chase.

The misconduct allegations against attorneys Alfredo Zamora and David Fear were brought by Chief Assistant State Attorney Ryan Williams in late June — months after Deputy Bruce Stolk’s aggravated battery charge was dropped. Williams accused Zamora and Fear, who worked under now-suspended State Attorney Monique Worrell, of believing Stolk accidentally shot Edenilson Urbina during a December 2020 chase in Oak Ridge but decided to prosecute him anyway.

Williams further claimed the pair did not mention the “accidental discharge” theory to the grand jury, which he said was discussed by investigators at the State Attorney’s Office under Worrell. Zamora and Fear denied wrongdoing, rebutting in part that they had no responsibility to disclose internal discussions.

In a decision issued Oct. 1 and obtained last week by the Orlando Sentinel, the Bar agreed by concluding the attorneys “adequately responded” to Williams’ allegations, “noting that the decision to indict Deputy Bruce Stolk and how to present the information to the grand jury was based on the State Attorney’s Office’s professional judgment and assessment of the evidence — namely, Deputy Stolk’s own statements.”

“There is insufficient evidence from the materials provided,” letters sent to Williams said, that Zamora or Fear “violated any of the rules adopted by the Supreme Court of Florida which govern attorney discipline.”

The matter has since been closed.

The decision to clear Zamora and Fear, now in private practice, is a blow to State Attorney Andrew Bain, whose office accused Worrell — his predecessor and election opponent — of botching a high-profile prosecution of a law enforcement officer. Williams sought to unseal grand jury testimony he said would prove his allegations, but an Orange County judge rejected the ask, saying the controversy amounted to “policy differences” amid a closely-watched campaign.

Key to the Bar’s decision, according to the 170 pages of records obtained by the Sentinel, was that Stolk at no point claimed to investigators or in court that he shot Urbina accidentally. His lawyer, court records show, was preparing to argue he was immune from prosecution under Florida’s Stand Your Ground law.

Furthermore, contrary to claims made by Williams, Bain’s No. 2 at the State Attorney’s Office, they argued state rules don’t require prosecutors disclose what’s discussed among their investigators to a grand jury. A nine-page response to Williams by Zamora’s attorneys notes that while investigators mentioned Stolk accidentally firing his gun “might be” a defense for the shooting, they “pointed to no witness or evidence to support this fantasy.”

“This kind of candid analysis of potential, even if unreasonable defenses, happens daily in prosecutors’ offices throughout the United States. … These discussions do not rise to the level of needing to be disclosed to the defense and, indeed, are privileged work product,” the response read.

Lawyers representing Fear, who first learned he was under investigation when contacted by the Sentinel in June, made similar arguments, noting that even if prosecutors were required to present theories favoring a suspect before a grand jury, the rules “would not go so far as to create a duty to present a theory for which there is no direct evidence and that the defendant specifically disclaimed.”

In his rebuttal to the Bar, Williams reiterated his belief that Zamora and Fear violated ethics rules in prosecuting Stolk. He also wrote that filing the complaints against them “filled me with angst” and that: “I have no desired outcome in this proceeding.”

“Angst, however, is not a valid reason for not bringing misconduct to the Bar’s attention,” he continued, later writing, “I have fulfilled by ethical obligation to report the matter.”