Garden Theatre: ‘No funds available’ for refunds

The shuttered Garden Theatre in Winter Garden has slammed the door on patrons hoping for refunds, saying there are “no funds available.”

Meanwhile, a parent of a student involved in the Garden’s youth production of “The Little Mermaid” has raised thousands toward making sure that show goes on, a local theater-education program has taken in homeschooled children that were part of Garden program, and a local theater producer has expressed interest in reopening the venue.

No one from the board of directors of Garden Theatre Inc. — the nonprofit that ran the city-owned building — has publicly spoken about the abrupt Oct. 2 closing or responded to Orlando Sentinel requests for comment. But the notice of closure posted on its website at gardentheatre.org was updated as Central Florida grappled with Hurricane Milton. A newly added “Frequently Asked Questions” section covers four points, including refunds.

The website lays out the refund situation in stark terms.

Garden Theatre closes in Winter Garden, leaving questions behind

“Will I receive a refund for my season subscription, ticket purchases, gift cards, credits, or donations made to Garden Theatre, Inc.?” is one question posed, followed by an unwelcome answer for season subscribers or those who bought tickets to individual events.

“We offer our deep apologies that there are no funds available for refunds,” the website states. “Pre-purchased tickets and donations given may be considered a tax-deductible donation, please check with your tax advisor.”

The new information also reiterates there will be no final performance because of the theater’s “financial challenges that have proven insurmountable,” clarifies that any money the nonprofit does have is “already committed to pay creditors of the theatre,” and states that any pledges or donations being made on an installment or recurring-payment plan have been canceled.

Although the latest information states the theater will not be able to present two planned children’s shows, efforts are underway to stage them.

A crowd-sourced fundraising campaign titled “Support the Little Mermaid Cast” and launched by Jen Scraper has raised more than $7,700 of an $18,000 goal at gofundme.com/f/support-the-little-mermaid-cast .

“Your money will help cover licensing costs for the show and support the directors who were suddenly not being compensated for their hard work on this production,” wrote Scraper, who identified herself as the mother of one of about 40 children who have been working on a production of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” since August.

Garden Theatre closure response: Shock, a ‘rescue,’ the city’s pledge and ‘Save the Garden’

“It will also support additional costs such as costumes or other theatre needs,” she wrote on the fundraiser’s web page .

Although Young Star Musical Theatre in Winter Garden had offered to host the “Little Mermaid” production, managing director Lexy Shepherd-Cizek said it appeared the parents were working on their own plan. Scraper could not be reached for comment on Saturday.

But Young Star Musical Theatre, a theatrical education and training program for K-12 students located near the Garden Theatre’s downtown location, will be welcoming about two dozen homeschooled children who were working on a production of “Willy Wonka” — a musical based on “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” at the Garden before it shut down.

The children will gather at Young Star Musical Theatre on Tuesday for the first time, Shepherd-Cizek said, with hopes to stage the show at the end of the year. She already has been gathering the needed costumes and props.

For the long term, the city has stated it intends to continue to use the building as a performance space, and one local producer has already stepped forward to publicly express interest in operating it.

Jessica Huckabey, a producer of the Appalachian-themed Christmas musical “Moonshine & Mistletoe” at the Garden Theatre last December, used a social-media post to state Central Florida Stages, a nonprofit she founded, could run the venue.

“Central Florida Stages, Inc. is ready with a team to come in and keep the building operational,” she wrote. “However, we must have cooperation and permission to do so.”

Huckabey, a New York University graduate who has worked as an actor and costumer, established the nonprofit in 2021, according to her LinkedIn profile. She could not be reached on Saturday, but in her Facebook post, she stated she had already met with Winter Garden officials and urged theater supporters to advocate for her organization to the city.

She estimated it would take a minimum of $500,000 to get the theater running again and is collecting donations at her Facebook page, facebook.com/jessica.huckabey . Her post said her team was already working on a business plan for the theater.

Follow me at facebook.com/matthew.j.palm or email me at mpalm@orlandosentinel.com . Find more entertainment news and reviews at orlandosentinel.com/entertainment .