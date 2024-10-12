Editorial: In Milton’s aftermath, so much loss — but also gratitude that most of us are OK

Father Matthew Hawkins works to remove a large oak branch that fell during Hurricane Milton at St. Paul Catholic Church in Leesburg on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

For the millions of Central Floridians whose homes and businesses made it through Milton with little damage or debris, the fear that chewed at us through Wednesday night and into the early hours of Thursday has already given way to sweet relief. For local residents who are still without power, the anxious watch for any signs of utility crews or restoration continues — but hundreds of thousands who went dark are already back online. The floodwaters that spilled over into low-lying streets and inundated parking lots have, in some areas, begun to recede.

Some sights seemed incredible. A pole-and-tarp roadside stand in South Apopka that’s dedicated to Donald Trump memorabilia seemed to have made it through largely unscathed, just a few flags tattered by Milton’s howling winds. The same was true for the pumpkin patch next door, whose owner — known to hundreds of locals as Charlie — said he took his tarps down, covered the pumpkins with plastic and hoped for the best. Most of the orange gourds seemed to be just fine, with price tags still attached.

The sounds of recovery

Across Central Florida, the howls and thudding impacts of a monster storm have given way to the throaty hum of generators and the baritone whine of power saws. Parents are still sending their grousing teenagers into their yards to pick up limbs — the ice cream that initially worked as a bribe having long since melted. Police and emergency crews are still working as hard as they can to keep people up-to-date on roads that are under too much water to safely traverse, but with every hour the number of hazardous intersections decreases.

Even the work of helping those who have nothing is swinging into high gear. Eric Gray of the Christian Service Center told WMFE-FM radio that he had planned to open Friday — but hundreds of people were arriving, so by Thursday afternoon, he’d organized sandwich-making brigades and was seeking out places for people to sleep as official storm shelters closed. It was rushed, hard work — but nothing like the desperation his agency’s workers experienced well into Wednesday afternoon, trying to get as many people under cover as possible. That included directing families who were living in their cars into city-owned garages (and if that included a few vehicles that ended up in private garages — well, easier to ask forgiveness than permission, Gray said).

Even for most of those with visible damage, recovery is in sight. In one north Orange County neighborhood, Natalie Alvarado held her tiny dog Sophie in her arms as she surveyed the wreckage that used to be an oak tree with a three-foot-plus trunk that still towered above the house, but was clearly done for. Earlier this week, her family’s tidy gray-and-white block house was one of the prettiest on the street, courtesy of the lawn service her family owns. But on Thursday morning, it was a mess: Limbs — big ones — everywhere. But fortunately nothing critical was hit. “It’s kind of like the hurricane knows we can deal with this,” the 21-year-old said. And she was right; by afternoon, her brothers and dad had loaded most of the ex-tree into a trailer.

These are the kinds of stories that are playing out across the region. We were spared the devastating storm surge and most of the vicious tornadoes that spawned under Milton’s outspread wings in counties to our west. Those who took minor damage can see a road back.

Some lost all

But for others, the devastation has just begun.

Across Central Florida are homeowners who awakened to the sight of their neighbor’s laurel oak lying across their kitchen where the dishwasher used to be. There are store owners sorting through sodden merchandise, trying to decide what might be salvageable and what is now trash. There are people with fear clawing at them as they wait, on interminable holds, for insurance companies they justifiably feel can’t be trusted to help them rebuild their devastating losses.

There are people who lost everything they own — pictures, handmade quilts, heirloom jewelry, refrigerators, beds, even roofs and walls. Their path to recovery will be long and painful. There are people who will never regain the life they once lived, including many seniors who will now be forced to go into assisted living. There are those who let their insurance policies lapse because they couldn’t pay the premiums and still afford food and medicine — and now face financial devastation.

There are people who lost their lives. As of this writing, that number is small. We pray it doesn’t grow greater.

As a community, we should rally around them, with whatever financial and emotional support we can provide.

An early thanksgiving

And those of us who dodged the worst of Milton’s wrath should take time — in whatever ways that feel right to us — to acknowledge that we are truly grateful.

For that, we should all be truly grateful. Grateful to the power crews who came here from as far away as California and Texas to light the way to restoration. Grateful to the friends and family who reached out to social media with wishes that we stay safe. Grateful to the emergency personnel who left their own homes and families to make sure others were safe. Grateful to the convenience-store workers who kept their doors open as late as they could while frantic residents stocked up on ice, water, milk — and beer, cigarettes and potato chips. Grateful to the fast-food employees who walked past the debris littering their lawn in Thursday’s dawning light to start cooking breakfast and lunch for their communities.

We can talk about the workings of recovery later. The need for better flood control, for more affordable insurance, for restrictions that keep people from rebuilding in areas that are destined to flood again and again. We will, however, voice our support for a smart proposal by U.S. Reps. Darren Soto and Maxwell Alejandro Frost to hold another vote on increased FEMA aid to twice-ravaged Florida (and give their Republican colleagues, including Cory Mills and Dan Webster, a chance to redeem their shameful “no” votes on earlier aid).

For now, however, it’s enough to know that the vast majority of our friends and neighbors made it through Milton mostly unscathed — and prepare ourselves to help those who were not as fortunate.

The Orlando Sentinel Editorial Board consists of Opinion Editor Krys Fluker, Editor-in-Chief Julie Anderson and Viewpoints Editor Jay Reddick. Contact us at insight@orlandosentinel.com