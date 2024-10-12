With skateboards and music, Orlando Museum of Art goes punk

A poster depicts one of the most famous images of the punk era, the Sex Pistols' "God Save the Queen." It's part of Andrew Krivine's collection, on view in Orlando Museum of Art's "Torn Apart" exhibit. Matthew J. Palm/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

There’s a certain amount of amusement in picturing an august institution such as an art museum giving itself over to the irreverence of punk. But that’s just what the Orlando Museum of Art has done.

In the catalog for “Torn Apart: Punk + New Wave Graphics, Fashion & Culture, 1976-86, chief curator Coralie Claeysen-Gleyzon explains why.

“Punk is far more than a music genre; it’s a mix of fashion, design and cultural expression, so rich, vibrant and captivating that it fueled my desire to bridge the culture to a wider audience by bringing exemplary collections and iconic photographic works into the museum sphere,” she writes. “From a museum perspective, the raw energy of punk; its bold, unapologetic style; activist messaging; and blatant disregard for ‘all-that-is-archy’ and ‘-isms’ make for a rich and exciting exhibition.”

If that sounds a tad scholarly, don’t be fooled. This catalog, with an image of Queen Elizabeth II dissolving into a skeleton on its cover, isn’t playing by the rules. Forget an introduction, there’s not even any text until page 63. Kids today!

They’re even holding their own party. As an antidote to the museum’s formal 100th-anniversary soiree this fall, complete with operatic entertainment, there are plans for “The Anti-Gala” on Oct. 25. That’s described as “a celebration of unconventional culture with booze, bites, bands and beats by Barbarella.” That would be music from DJ John of Barbarella, the beloved ’80s New Wave club that formerly called downtown Orlando home.

“Get your Punkouture on,” the invite for the Anti-Gala says. And get ready to step back in time.

Stepping into the “Torn Apart” exhibit is like entering a time capsule. About 1,000 pieces — posters, buttons, photos, clothing and more — bring the viewer from the pre-punk days to the height of the movement and to the bands that later built on the punk foundation. That’s when you get to my musical heyday: Eurythmics, Bangles, Frankie Goes to Hollywood.

But, true punk lovers, don’t fear: There’s plenty of Sex Pistols, Blondie and the Ramones on view.

The punk exhibition is joined by another musical journey: In the exhibit “Front Row Center,” photographer Larry Hulst captures the energy of rock, blues and soul with live-performance shots of performers such as Lauryn Hill, the Doors, Jimi Hendrix and B.B. King.

And the ’80s get an additional nod with the skateboarding photography of J. Grant Brittain, who influenced and inspired budding photographers, captured the early days of Tony Hawk’s skateboarding career and became revered by those who pursue the activity. This exhibition is the first museum retrospective of his work.

For guitar aficionados, a colorful wall of guitars, on loan from Central Floridian Richard L. Gray, might be reason enough to visit.

And if you’re thinking any or all of these exhibits might attract Central Floridians who haven’t passed through OMA’s rotunda before, you’re on to something. Claeysen-Gleyzon is expecting to see new faces.

“It’s connecting with audiences that may not connect with a traditional museum,” she says.

That connection was evident at a recent and well-attended discussion session. More than 150 people listened to collector Andrew Krivine, photographer Sheila Rock and graphic designer Malcolm Garrett give insight on the “Torn Apart” punk exhibition.

Rock’s photos are featured, as is Garrett’s design work and fashion collection, and a plethora of items from Krivine’s extensive collection.

Krivine first encountered punk while spending a summer with family in the UK. As fate would have it, a cousin owned BOY, a shop in London’s King’s Road that became a hub for the counter-culture. When Krivine heard the Clash’s first album, he didn’t get it. Then he did.

“This is the greatest record of all time,” he said at the discussion, imitating his younger self’s all-in teen enthusiasm.

Garrett also was drawn to the music, in his case the seminal punk single “Anarchy in the UK.”

“Hearing that record and seeing a video of the Sex Pistols in the record store changed my life,” said Garrett, who is British.

Rock, whose photos include images of bands such as Depeche Mode and ordinary Britons dressed in the punk style of the time, was another American who had her eyes opened in the UK.

“I was certainly very naive,” she said about her first look at the punk fashion on the streets of London. “It radically changed my way of thinking.”

Americans Krivine and Rock were ahead of their time. Rock eventually went on tour with David Bowie — “a real eye-opener,” she says.

Teenage Krivine came back to the U.S. with a new attitude, new records and a new sartorial style.

“I’m gonna be the coolest guy in school,” he recalled thinking with the confidence of youth. His classmates brought him back down to earth: “It didn’t happen.”

But he started gathering posters of punk shows and buttons of favorite bands — and never really stopped.

“I’m a very visual person,” he said. “What was so potent about punk was this fusion of graphics and music.”

And he’s not just a collector; Krivine is still a fan of the genre that came into its own in 1975.

“Next year is the 50th anniversary of American punk,” he said. “That’s two generations ago, but it’s as fresh as it ever was.”

OMA exhibits

What: “Torn Apart: Punk + New Wave Graphics, Fashion and Culture, 1976-86,” “Front Row Center: Icons of Rock, Blues and Soul” and “Push: J. Grant Brittain ’80s Skateboarding Photography” all run through Jan. 5.

"Torn Apart: Punk + New Wave Graphics, Fashion and Culture, 1976-86," "Front Row Center: Icons of Rock, Blues and Soul" and "Push: J. Grant Brittain '80s Skateboarding Photography" all run through Jan. 5. What else: The Anti-Gala is 7-11 p.m. Oct. 25, with '80s punk and New Wave spun by DJ John of Barbarella, sets by Stiletto, a fashion presentation by Fused Fashion, sculptural wigs by Angel Cardona, custom beers by Ravenous Pig, street food and full museum gallery access. Admission is $55, guests 21 and older only.

The Anti-Gala is 7-11 p.m. Oct. 25, with ’80s punk and New Wave spun by DJ John of Barbarella, sets by Stiletto, a fashion presentation by Fused Fashion, sculptural wigs by Angel Cardona, custom beers by Ravenous Pig, street food and full museum gallery access. Admission is $55, guests 21 and older only. Where: Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 Mills Ave. in Orlando

Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 Mills Ave. in Orlando When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, noon-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, noon-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays Cost: $20; seniors $12; students $10; ages 6-17 $8; 5 and under plus active-duty military, veterans and first responders are free

$20; seniors $12; students $10; ages 6-17 $8; 5 and under plus active-duty military, veterans and first responders are free Info: omart.org