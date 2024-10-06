Open in App
    Endorsement: Amendment 1 would shut voters out of school board races

    By Orlando Sentinel and South Florida Sun Sentinel Editorial Boards, Orlando Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    It always seems strange when lawmakers turn to voters and ask “Are you sure?” about something they settled a quarter-century ago. Amendment 1 would turn back the clock and make all school board elections partisan, reversing a decision by voters in 1998, when they voted to make school board elections nonpartisan as part of a series of election reforms.

    Changing back is a terrible idea. It would disenfranchise millions of voters, make school board races more expensive, increase the power of special interests and further polarize our politics. No good could come of it.

    Partisan school board races would silence the voices of millions of parents in how their kids’ schools are run. That’s pure hypocrisy by state legislators, the ones who put this question on the ballot, who claim, falsely, that they want parents to have more control over how schools are run.

    Those parents’ voices would no longer matter much, because Florida is a closed primary state. In most cases, only Republicans and Democrats can vote in primaries where nominees are chosen. Nearly three of every 10 voters in Florida are registered NPA, or no party affiliation.

    Voter turnout is pathetically low as it is, and partisan school board races would lock out even more voters by disenfranchising NPAs. Such elections would surely also expand the influence of campaign consultants who prefer slogans over substance, and who are paid through high-dollar, “soft money” political committees. This is the last thing Florida needs.

    But consider the source — the Legislature, following a largely successful effort by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022 to engineer a partisan takeover of school boards.

    DeSantis campaigned against “woke” ideology and COVID-related mask mandates, worked with the rabidly anti-gay group Moms for Liberty, and promoted slates of hand-picked candidates, many of them right-wing ideologues. A favorite of DeSantis was Bridget Ziegler, a Moms for Liberty leader from Sarasota who turned from conservative culture warrior to laughing stock in the wake of a bizarre sex scandal.

    The political pendulum swung back this year, as many DeSantis-backed school board candidates lost in the August primary — a positive sign.

    It’s true that nonpartisan elections — for school boards, judgeships or at City Hall — are often a myth.

    Voters can figure out which candidates are Democrats and which are Republicans because candidates use partisan cues to their advantage and both parties issue “voter guides” to tell voters the leanings of nonpartisan candidates.

    The point is this: Nonpartisan elections are already too partisan. It would be far worse if Amendment 1 passes.

    We urge voters to not rely solely on our opinions in deciding how to cast a vote. Voters should view the webpages of organizations that support or oppose each amendment and check our news coverage.

    The Orlando Sentinel Editorial Board includes Editor-in-Chief Julie Anderson, Opinion Editor Krys Fluker and Viewpoints Editor Jay Reddick. The Sun Sentinel Editorial Board consists of Editorial Page Editor Steve Bousquet, Deputy Editorial Page Editor Dan Sweeney, editorial writers Pat Beall and Martin Dyckman and Anderson. Send letters to insight@orlandosentinel.com .

    makeminefreedom
    1d ago
    Parents have the right to know who they're voting for and what their policies will be.
    benri
    1d ago
    it will stop the indoctrination of the kids
