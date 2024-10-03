Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Orlando Sentinel

    Thursday might have scattered showers and storms

    By Garfield Hylton, Orlando Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    Scattered storms and showers are possible on Thursday.

    The greatest chances are focused south of the Orlando metro and Cape Canaveral, according to NWS Melbourne.

    Minor flooding is possible due to slow-moving storms.

    Other dangers include frequent lightning strikes and gusty winds.

    Afternoon highs are in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

    There is a moderate risk of rip currents at all east Central Florida beaches.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hurricane center gives high odds Gulf of Mexico system headed to Florida will develop
    Orlando Sentinel1 day ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja4 days ago
    Fresh Catastrophe Expected Across Florida
    Weatherboy Weather6 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson1 day ago
    Two of America’s Most Dangerous Bridges Are in North Carolina
    Town Talks7 days ago
    These North Carolina Grocery Stores Are Ranked Among the Best in the U.S.
    Town Talks8 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News19 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Target shopper catches customers taking advantage of the ‘She deserved the purse’ trend
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA9 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute3 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post10 days ago
    Florida Health Department Cautions Use of COVID-19 Vaccines Amid Concerns About Safety
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Space Coast launch schedule
    Orlando Sentinel1 day ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile6 days ago
    Spunky Little Chihuahua Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz4 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen29 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama17 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    The best local chain restaurant in North Carolina
    Town Talks17 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Anthrax kills Wyoming moose, more than 50 cattle, for first time in decades
    WyoFile29 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy