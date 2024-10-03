Forget the Big 3 narrative, UCF is only worried about No. 1

UCF coach Gus Malzahn isn't focused on how a win against Florida on Saturday could change the perception of the Knights in the state. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Forget TCU .

Forget Colorado .

Forget Cincinnati, BYU, Arizona and even Utah.

When UCF ‘s 2024 schedule was released, this week’s matchup against Florida was the one Knights fans had circled on their calendars. That’s not to say that the other games aren’t equally, if not more, important in terms of a Big 12 Championship or even a spot in the new 12-team College Football Playoff.

But beating an instate program such as Florida — which has won eight conference titles and three national championships and produced countless NFL prospects — would prove that UCF is finally on the right track.

And after a 3-0 start, it seemed everything was on course, but Saturday’s disappointing showing in a 48-21 loss to Colorado has the Knights shifting focus from the Gators to themselves.

“It’s important because it’s the next one,” coach Gus Malzahn said of Saturday’s showdown in the Swamp. “The way we played, we need to redeem ourselves. So, it’s another opportunity, but it just happens to be the next one on the schedule. We need to play good football.”

UCF (3-1, 1-1 Big 12) struggled to run the against the Buffaloes, managing a season-low 177 yards as running back RJ Harvey found himself unable to find much space to work. Harvey had 77 yards, his lowest output in the past 13 games and snapped a five-game streak of 100-yard performances.

The Knights also turned the ball over four times, with quarterback KJ Jefferson throwing a pair of interceptions and a fumble that Colorado returned 95 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

“It’s a super important game against a very respectable program in our state,” said offensive coordinator Tim Harris. “If we want to be one of those programs that are thought of at that level, we have to be ready to show up in games like these.”

Harris believes the Colorado loss should provide them with fuel for Saturday.

“If we needed any more motivation, we got it,” Harris said after UCF’s loss. “We’ve got a lot of getting better to do, but our guys are super motivated and fired up to attack this week and that’s all our focus is on right now.”

Florida and UCF have played each other three times, with the Gators winning twice (1999 and 2006). The last time they met, three years ago in the Gasparilla Bowl, the Knights pulled off a 29-17 win.

Since then, UCF moved into a Power Four conference when it joined the Big 12 in 2023.

Fifth-year receiver Trent Whittemore played for the Gators from 2019-22 before transferring to UCF.

“Those things will take care of itself after the result of the game,” Whittemore said of the long-term impact Saturday’s result could have on UCF. “We’re just focused on going in there and getting a win.”

Whittemore knows a win could change the narrative about the state’s Big Three programs, but for him it’s about UCF reaching its season-long goals.

“Winning the game would be important to a conversation like that,” he added. “But again, we just got to go look at ourselves going in with a great game plan and you just have to be focused on the football aspect of it from a player standpoint.”

A large number of high school recruits are expected to attend, raising the stakes even higher for both teams.

“It’s important as far as recruiting, there’s no doubt about it,” said Malzahn. “We understand that, but it happens to be the next one. Coming off the loss, this one is going to be about us. We need to get our stuff together and play good football. … A big opportunity.”

