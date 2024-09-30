What to watch when Magic open NBA training camp

Magic guard Jalen Suggs drives to the rim and floats a pass for an alley-oop over 6-foot-8 Trey Murphy of the Pelicans last season. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

The draft is long complete. The major moves of free agency are well done. The summer vacation was enjoyed.

The NBA offseason is nearly over.

The Magic on Tuesday open camp at AdventHealth Training Center and are less than a month away from tipping off their fourth season under coach Jamahl Mosley .

Everyone is a year older. Orlando ‘s No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero enters his third season, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs their fourth and Wendell Carter Jr. his sixth in the league.

And the expectations loom larger for the Magic after they won 47 games, finished fifth in the East and returned to the playoffs for the first time in four years.

But before Orlando begins its 36th season in franchise history, there are key storylines to follow entering training camp that include contract negotiations, positional battles and time on the court.

Suggs extension

The Magic and Suggs have until Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. — the day before the start of the regular season — to nail down a rookie-scale extension for the NBA All-Defensive second-team selection.

If a deal can’t get done before the deadline, Suggs would become a restricted free agent next summer.

A restricted free agent can sign an offer sheet with any team, but the player’s original team can retain him by matching the terms of that offer. Suggs also could become unrestricted if Orlando opts not to qualify him, which would allow him to sign with any team.

Orlando already signed Franz Wagner, who was drafted three picks after Suggs three years ago, to a maximum rookie scale extension in early July. Taking longer to strike a deal, however, isn’t unusual.

Of the top 14 picks from the 2021 draft lottery, only four have landed rookie extensions — Wagner, Cade Cunningham (Pistons), Evan Mobley (Cavaliers) and Scottie Barnes (Raptors).

Last year, seven rookie extensions for the 2020 class were finalized in the final three days before opening night. That included Orlando’s Cole Anthony, who got a deal done one day before the regular season began.

The same can’t be said for Chuma Okeke, who the Magic passed on signing to a rookie extension last fall, didn’t qualify after the season and ultimately moved on from in free agency after the franchise drafted him in the 2019 first round.

Suggs, who recorded a career-high 12.6 points while shooting a personal-best 39.7% from 3-point range, will have to wait just a bit longer until he finds out his fate with training camp underway.

Two-way spots open

There are four players — forward Jalen Slawson and guards Mac McClung, Javonte Smart and Ethan Thompson — on Exhibit 10 deals who are competing for the Magic’s pair of available two-way contracts.

Guard/forward Jarrett Culver, a 2019 first-round pick, is not eligible because he’s already played four NBA seasons.

The Magic already have guard Trevelin Queen on a two-way after he split his time between Orlando and G League Osceola last season.

Two-way contracts allow teams to carry three extra players in addition to the 15 on their regular season roster. Those players will go between the NBA and G League, but they’re limited to 50 NBA games.

The Magic also are expected to bring in forward Robert Baker II, who recently agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the franchise. Before that happens, however, a spot would need to open from Orlando’s 21 offseason maximum.

Whoever emerges from the group of Exhibit 10s and earns a two-way deal could help at some point during the 82-game marathon of a season.

Take for example Queen.

Although he only appeared in 13 NBA games last year, he played more than 28 minutes three times in a four-game stretch when the Magic dealt with injuries and a sickness in the locker room Jan. 3-9.

Newcomers in the mix

While the roles of two-time NBA champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and veteran guard Cory Joseph on the court will be different, how they blend into Mosley’s squad off of it will be just as critical.

Caldwell-Pope provides the Magic with accurate long-range shooting, elite defense and impressive durability. He made at least 120 3-pointers in each of the last four years while averaging 74 regular-season appearances.

Joseph, who has limited shooting range but has served as a tenacious on-ball defender throughout his career, is an NBA champion, too (2014, Spurs), but only appeared in 26 games for the Warriors last season.

Both, along with returning guard Gary Harris, strengthen the perimeter defense.

The youth movement includes rookie Tristan da Silva, who the franchise selected 18th in June.

Although he might fit the Magic mold — lengthy, athletic and versatile — it remains to be seen where exactly he fits into the bigger picture.

Battle of the bigs

Wendell Carter Jr. has proven worthy of serving as starting center but his on-court availability has fallen into question.

The 6-10 center has averaged 58 appearances the past three seasons because of multiple injuries. When he broke his left non-shooting hand last season, Goga Bitadze was bumped into the starting lineup for a month.

That was done by Mosley, in part, to keep his second unit, which features Moe Wagner, intact.

Wagner seems primed to remain in that role and put himself in the conversation for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award after finishing last season sixth leaguewide in total points off the bench (849).

Still, Bitadze returned in free agency after he made a career-high 33 starts in 62 appearances and won’t want to sit around much.

Breakout candidates

With Joe Ingles off to Minnesota, a spot is open on the second unit that’s expected to include on most nights: Harris, Cole Anthony, Jonathan Isaac and Moe Wagner.

It’ll likely be up to Anthony Black, Jett Howard and Caleb Houstan to fight for key rotation time in camp.

Black and Howard had rather different rookie campaigns. Black appeared in nearly 70 games while filling in for Markelle Fultz (no longer with team), and Howard spent most of his time with Osceola.

Howard believes he’s ready to contribute in the NBA while Black is aiming to build off his own experience.

And then there is Houstan, a 3-and-D prospect who saw his 3-point accuracy improve from 33.8% as a rookie to 37.3% in Year 2.

All three will be hungry to showcase why they’re worthy to be part of Mosley’s 10-man rotation and not the third string.

