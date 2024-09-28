UCF trustees modify campus protest policies to include new restrictions

Pro-Palestinian protestors march during a demonstration in support of Palestine at the University of Central Florida, in Orlando, on Friday, April 26, 2024. The UCF Board of Trustees on Friday updated policies governing campus protests. Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

The University of Central Florida Board of Trustees on Friday updated policies governing campus protests to address people who conceal their identity or restrict the movements of others.

Trustees voted to add new language prohibiting people protesting on UCF campuses from wearing something that conceals their identity, including masks and hoods, while violating a law, regulation or policy or attempting to intimidate someone.

Another change prohibits protestors from refusing to identify themselves to university officials, including law enforcement. The new regulation mentions that the UCF Code of Student Conduct already requires students provide identification upon request from a university official or law enforcement officer.

And finally, UCF will prohibit restricting the ability of people to freely move to a university facility or space. That includes blocking or obstructing roadways, walkways, sidewalks, driveways, buildings, parking structures, doors and windows.

The changes follow multiple protests at the university as part of a nationwide wave of demonstrations on college campuses since the start of the Israel-Hamas war last October.

“As a public university, obviously its important, and we do, support free speech and the rights to assemble while also balancing our core mission of educating students and ensuring their safety, as well as the safety of the faculty and staff,” Vice Chair Michael Okaty said. “I do think that these regulations as amended carefully strike that important balance.”

Koulson Fry, a student who said they registered to speak during public comment but logged into the virtual meeting and saw it ended early, told the Orlando Sentinel they chose UCF because of the diverse community it fosters and feelings they’d be safe to be themselves and speak their mind.

Now, Fry said they’re incredibly disappointed with the university, both because of the changes and their belief the meeting took place earlier to prevent more people from speaking during the time for public comments.

“The requirement for students to reveal their identities during protests creates an atmosphere of fear and intimidation,” they said. “Many students are concerned that being forced to identify themselves may lead to retaliation, bias or unjust treatment.

“This can dissuade individuals from participating in protests or voicing dissent, further stifling free expression on campus.”

Courtney Gilmartin, UCF assistant vice president for Strategic Initiatives and Communications, said the university’s website said the meeting would start at 4 p.m. but it started around 2:15 p.m., instead.

Gilmartin said the meeting began early because a series of committee meetings starting at 8:30 a.m. had concluded. She said an email was sent to those who registered for public comment, notifying them it would begin earlier than scheduled.

Fry said students feeling free to speak up is crucial so close to the upcoming elections. They said there are concerns the changes are meant to silence specific groups — especially pro-Palestinian voices.

“There is growing concern that these proposed regulations are being introduced as a response to, or a means of, suppressing these critical voices, with these amendments creating barriers that could be interpreted as efforts to silence politically sensitive issues and prevent certain groups from expressing dissent,” they said.