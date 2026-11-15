Orlando’s finance scene is busy right now—lots of hiring from entry accounting up to public‑company leadership. If you’re in tax, FP&A, or corporate accounting, this is a good moment to move.

Employer: CFS (sports & entertainment client)

CFS (sports & entertainment client) Location: Orlando, FL

Salary: Up to $70K

Type: Full-time, onsite

Hands-on role with journal entries, reconciliations, and month-end close in a large organization. Good fit if you have 2+ years’ experience and want broad exposure to GL, reporting, and audit support.

Employer: CFS

CFS Location: Orlando, FL | Hybrid (Fridays remote)

Salary: $100K–$115K

Type: Full-time

Lead corporate income tax compliance and ASC 740 provision work across U.S. and international entities. Great for a CPA (or close) with 5+ years in corporate tax who wants leadership, complex work, and a steady hybrid schedule.

Employer: CFS (public manufacturing company)

CFS (public manufacturing company) Location: Orlando, FL | Onsite

Salary: $170K–$200K+

Type: Full-time

High-visibility role owning accounting operations, SOX, internal controls, and audits for a publicly traded manufacturer. Ideal for a CPA/CMA/MBA with strong manufacturing and public-company experience who wants to partner closely with executives.

Employer: Beep, Inc.

Location: Orlando, FL (preferred) | Hybrid

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

FP&A and strategy role at an autonomous vehicle company, reporting to the Head of Strategy & FP&A. You’ll build models, budgets, KPI dashboards, and support deals and M&A—great for someone with 2–5 years in consulting, banking, PE, or FP&A.

Employer: Rehmann

Location: Orlando, FL

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Public accounting tax leadership role managing complex business and individual returns plus year-round planning. Best for a CPA with 6+ years’ tax experience who enjoys client advisory and mentoring staff.

Employer: StepStone Hospitality (Residence Inn near Universal)

Location: Orlando, FL

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, overnight

Overnight front desk + hotel accounting closeout role balancing daily revenue and guest accounts. Good fit if you like numbers, guest interaction, and want benefits plus hotel discounts.

Employer: Truist

Location: Orlando, FL

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Bank operations role focused on accurate, high-volume processing and quality checks. Great for someone with 1–2 years in banking/operations who likes detail work, deadlines, and strong corporate benefits.

Employer: CFS (boutique CPA firm client)

CFS (boutique CPA firm client) Location: Remote (U.S., Eastern Time hours)

Salary: $125K–$150K

Type: Full-time, fully remote

Work on complex tax for high-net-worth individuals and closely held businesses with a true 40-hour work week year-round. Perfect for a CPA with 5+ years in public tax who wants sophisticated work without brutal busy seasons.

Employer: CFS (global company client)

CFS (global company client) Location: Orlando, FL | Hybrid

Salary: $140K–$160K

Type: Full-time

Lead technical accounting, SEC reporting (10-Q/10-K), and M&A purchase accounting. Great for a CPA with public or public-company experience who enjoys research memos and complex U.S. GAAP.

Employer: CFS

CFS Location: Orlando, FL

Salary: $90K–$125K

Type: Full-time

Hands-on leadership over AR, AP, payroll, and monthly financials with a clear path to Accounting or Finance Director. Strong fit if you’ve led teams or managed engagements in public accounting and want more ownership.

Employer: Baker Donelson

Location: Orlando, FL | Hybrid (2nd & 4th Wednesdays in office)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Law-firm billing role handling prebills, edits, and invoice generation with heavy Excel use. Ideal if you have 2+ years of law firm billing (Aderant a plus) and want mostly-remote work.

Employer: CFS

CFS Location: Remote (U.S.)

Salary: $90K–$150K

Type: Full-time, fully remote

Niche tax role working directly with aircraft owners on income, sales, property, and excise tax. Great for a CPA with 5+ years in public tax who wants a specialized, advisory-heavy remote position.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Orlando, FL (per KPMG location list)

Salary: See KPMG pay transparency link

See KPMG pay transparency link Type: Full-time

Lead enterprise tax technology and ERP/EPM transformation projects, working with large data sets and cross-functional teams. Best for someone with 5+ years in ERP/tax tech who likes client-facing project leadership.

Employer: IAM Automotive LLC

Location: Orlando, FL | In person

Salary: $18–$30/hour + commission + bonuses

Type: Full-time

Run the F&I department at a growing dealership—structuring deals, selling warranties/GAP, and working with lenders. You’ll need 3–5+ years as an automotive Finance Manager and a strong record of hitting profit targets.

If one of these catches your eye, save the link and apply soon—Orlando employers are moving fast on strong finance talent.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.