Orlando’s people-focused jobs are busy right now, from one-night babysitting gigs to steady nonprofit roles. If you like helping kids, families, and neighbors, these are worth a look.

Employer: Wyndy

Wyndy Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL Type: FULL-TIME (single evening booking)

FULL-TIME (single evening booking) Pay: Not listed

Care for an 11-month-old on Saturday, November 14, 2026, 6:00–10:30 PM. No pets, no driving, no housekeeping—just focused childcare for a professional family.

Employer: Wyndy

Wyndy Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL Type: FULL-TIME (single evening booking)

FULL-TIME (single evening booking) Pay: Not listed

Watch three kids (ages 1, 3, and 5) on Saturday, November 14, 2026, 4:00–10:00 PM. You’ll handle feeding only—no driving, baths, or bedtime, and there are no pets in the home.

Employer: WisdomPhilanthropy Inc.

Location: Hybrid remote in Orlando, FL 32810 (travel around Central Florida)

Hybrid remote in (travel around Central Florida) Type: Part-time 1099 contractor

Part-time Pay: $20.00/hour, up to about 2.75 hours/week (3‑month pilot)

Help a local nonprofit run school supply deliveries, community events, and volunteer projects in Orlando, Kissimmee, and nearby areas. Flexible, assignment-based schedule—good fit if you have event or community project experience and your own reliable transportation.

Employer: United Against Poverty

Location: Orlando, FL 32806 (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, EAP, paid time off

Lead workforce training classes, support adults working to move out of poverty, and do outreach at community events. Great if you have a bachelor’s in social services/education/business (or similar experience) and 3–5 years in nonprofit or workforce development.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and share it—your friend or neighbor might be the right fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.