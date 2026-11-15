Orlando has steady demand for drivers right now, from pizza runs to long‑haul routes. If you like being on the road, there’s a mix of part‑time, contract, and full‑time options here.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time or part-time

Full-time or part-time Pay: About $17–$22+ per hour (hourly wage + tips + gas reimbursement)

(hourly wage + tips + gas reimbursement) Shifts: All shifts available; work 4–40+ hours/week

Drive your own car, listen to music, and earn cash daily from tips and mileage. Flexible hours make this good for side money or a main job, plus you get 50% off pizza and bread items.

Employer: Owens Realty Services

Location: Orlando City Hall, Orlando, FL

Type: Part-time (about 30 hours/week )

Part-time (about ) Pay: $18.00/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 9 AM–3 PM

Drive a company vehicle and handle secure mail runs between city buildings on a set weekday schedule. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, and 401(k) with match for a stable daytime role.

Employer: Schneider

Location: Based near Orlando, FL (travel nationwide)

Based near (travel nationwide) Type: Full-time company driver

Full-time company driver Pay: About $1,350–$1,650 per week + up to $10,000 sign-on bonus for experienced drivers

+ for experienced drivers Home time: About every three weeks

Fly out to different states, haul building materials on flatbeds, and earn performance pay plus bonuses. Includes paid flights, PTO, holiday pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and paid orientation.

Employer: Savagelyfe LLC

Location: Orlando, FL (set routes in Florida)

(set routes in Florida) Type: Contract / 1099 owner-operator

owner-operator Pay: About $141–$266 per day

Schedule: 6 days/week, same route each day, holidays off

Use your own cargo van (120+ cu ft, roof beacon required) to run the same scheduled delivery route daily. You cover fuel and maintenance but get a flat fee per trip and invoice weekly, with quick callbacks on applications.

Employer: ATLANTIC Transportation LLC

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Regional CDL-A driver

Regional CDL-A driver Pay: $0.76 per mile , about $3,100–$3,500 per week or $9,000–$12,000 per month

, about or Home time: Home weekly or 12 days out / 3 days home

Run no-touch, drop-and-hook freight in the Midwest and East Coast with newer trucks (2022+). Weekly pay, strong mileage, and options for owner-operators with $3.00+ RPM and weekly settlements.

If something here fits your life and license, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good driving routes tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.