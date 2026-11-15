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🚌 Orlando transportation jobs with multiple driving roles
Orlando has steady demand for drivers right now, from pizza runs to long‑haul routes. If you like being on the road, there’s a mix of part‑time, contract, and full‑time options here.
Delivery Expert – 6101 Silver Star Rd
- Employer: Domino's
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time or part-time
- Pay: About $17–$22+ per hour (hourly wage + tips + gas reimbursement)
- Shifts: All shifts available; work 4–40+ hours/week
Drive your own car, listen to music, and earn cash daily from tips and mileage. Flexible hours make this good for side money or a main job, plus you get 50% off pizza and bread items.
Mail Courier – Orlando City Hall
- Employer: Owens Realty Services
- Location: Orlando City Hall, Orlando, FL
- Type: Part-time (about 30 hours/week)
- Pay: $18.00/hour
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 9 AM–3 PM
Drive a company vehicle and handle secure mail runs between city buildings on a set weekday schedule. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, and 401(k) with match for a stable daytime role.
CDL-A Jet-Set Dedicated Flatbed Truck Driver
- Employer: Schneider
- Location: Based near Orlando, FL (travel nationwide)
- Type: Full-time company driver
- Pay: About $1,350–$1,650 per week + up to $10,000 sign-on bonus for experienced drivers
- Home time: About every three weeks
Fly out to different states, haul building materials on flatbeds, and earn performance pay plus bonuses. Includes paid flights, PTO, holiday pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and paid orientation.
Owner-Operator Cargo Van Truck Driver (1099)
- Employer: Savagelyfe LLC
- Location: Orlando, FL (set routes in Florida)
- Type: Contract / 1099 owner-operator
- Pay: About $141–$266 per day
- Schedule: 6 days/week, same route each day, holidays off
Use your own cargo van (120+ cu ft, roof beacon required) to run the same scheduled delivery route daily. You cover fuel and maintenance but get a flat fee per trip and invoice weekly, with quick callbacks on applications.
CDL-A Truck Driver – Regional
- Employer: ATLANTIC Transportation LLC
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Regional CDL-A driver
- Pay: $0.76 per mile, about $3,100–$3,500 per week or $9,000–$12,000 per month
- Home time: Home weekly or 12 days out / 3 days home
Run no-touch, drop-and-hook freight in the Midwest and East Coast with newer trucks (2022+). Weekly pay, strong mileage, and options for owner-operators with $3.00+ RPM and weekly settlements.
If something here fits your life and license, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good driving routes tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.