Orlando’s building and grounds scene is busy right now, with options from evening cleaning shifts to full-time field tech roles. Good mix of flexible hours, on-the-road work, and solid benefits.

Employer: Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services

Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Part-time (15–20 hrs/week)

Pay: From $15.00/hour

Schedule: Weekdays 6 pm–11 pm, Sundays 5 pm–10 pm, alternating Saturdays; start date Nov 20, 2026

This is a good side-gig if you want extra income and like working nights. Light commercial cleaning (sweeping, mopping, restrooms); must lift 35 lbs, pass a background check, and have reliable transportation.

Employer: CFL Pro Cleaning Solutions, LLC

CFL Pro Cleaning Solutions, LLC Location: Orlando / Altamonte Springs, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00/hour

Schedule: About 3 hours nightly after 4 pm

Night cleaning that fits well around a full-time day job. You’ll handle routine office cleaning and restrooms; must have 1 year cleaning experience, a driver’s license, pass a background check, and be okay with night shifts. Offers flexible schedule, paid training, and advancement.

Employer: Remington Hospitality

Location: Orlando, FL (SeaWorld area)

Type: Full-time

Hands-on hotel maintenance role handling service calls, repairs, and coordination with trades like electricians and carpenters. Good fit if you like troubleshooting building systems and keeping a busy hotel running smoothly.

Employer: Primo Brands

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7 am–4 pm

Field role servicing water vending machines—maintenance, sanitation, repairs, and cash collection. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with 5% match, ESPP, paid vacation/sick time, 9 holidays + 3 floaters, and more. Great if you’re mechanically inclined and like customer interaction.

Employer: ACF Industrial Energy

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Experienced tech role working on compressed air systems in the shop and in the field. You’ll troubleshoot mechanical and electrical issues, do emergency and scheduled repairs, and sometimes work nights/overnights and travel. Requires 5–7 years’ related experience and ability to lift up to 100 lbs.

Employer: Orlando Health – Horizon West Hospital

Location: Winter Garden / Orlando area, FL

Type: Full-time (PT shift varies)

Hospital environmental services role focused on cleaning patient rooms and public areas, infection prevention, and room turnover. Looking for 2+ years in EVS/hospitality or similar; benefits start day one and include tuition help, student loan repayment, PTO, and more.

Employer: TendCo Property and Facility Management LLC

Location: Orlando / Central Florida (on the road)

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $25.00–$28.00/hour

You’ll drive a company van to single-family homes and apartments, handling work orders, make-readies, basic plumbing/electrical, appliances, and drywall (no HVAC). Bilingual English/Spanish required, plus clean driving record; includes PTO, fuel card, tools, and phone perk. Hiring in the next 3–7 days.

Employer: Peak Cleaners

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $16.00/hour

Post-construction cleaning across new or renovated homes and buildings—removing debris, dust, paint splatter, and getting spaces move-in ready. You’ll use your own insured car to reach sites, be on your feet most of the day, and use a phone app to get schedules and upload photos.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.