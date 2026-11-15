Orlando’s food and hotel scene is buzzing right now, with new spots and established favorites all hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts, guest energy, and steady hours, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Buffalo Boss Brooklyn’s Finest Wings in Orlando

Buffalo Boss Brooklyn’s Finest Wings in Orlando Location: 333 N. Orange Ave, Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Full-time & Part-time Pay: $15–$16/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Cashier/expeditor role in a busy wing spot with employee discount, flexible schedule, and paid training. Multiple shifts available, including day, night, and overnight.

Employer: Saltgrass Steak House

Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL Type: Part-time/Full-time (tipped)

Part-time/Full-time (tipped) Pay: $14/hour + tips

Why it’s worth a look: Join a well-known steakhouse with training, flexible schedules, employee discounts, PTO/sick leave options, and growth paths in the Landry’s group.

Employer: Loews Hotels & Co – Universal Orlando (Helios Grand Hotel)

Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Lead in-room dining and guest service at a new Universal Orlando hotel with free theme park access, one free meal per shift, strong training, and advancement in a major hotel brand.

Employer: Remington Hospitality

Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Classic hotel housekeeping role: clean and maintain guest rooms, stock carts and linen closets, and handle special guest requests with a national hotel management company.

Employer: Lake Nona Wave Hotel (CoralTree Hospitality)

Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: High-end hotel housekeeping with travel discounts, strong health benefits, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/holidays, wellness perks, and free meals, uniforms, and parking.

Employer: Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant – Cookes of Dublin

Location: Disney Springs, Orlando, FL

Disney Springs, Orlando, FL Type: Full-time & Part-time

Full-time & Part-time Pay: $19–$22/hour

Why it’s worth a look: High-volume line cook role at Disney Springs with traditional Irish-style menu, plus health, dental, vision, PTO, and employee discounts.

Employer: Shaka Donuts

Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL Type: Part-time to Full-time (25–40 hrs/week)

Part-time to Full-time (25–40 hrs/week) Pay: $15–$18/hour including tips (hourly + strong tips; time-and-a-half on holidays)

(hourly + strong tips; time-and-a-half on holidays) Why it’s worth a look: Front-counter role making coffee, ice cream treats, and breakfast sandwiches in a small, friendly shop with a flexible schedule and good tips.

Employer: Kala Rooftop

Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL Type: Full-time

Pay: $70,100–$90,000/year

Why it’s worth a look: Lead the entire kitchen for a rooftop concept, from menu planning and banquets to inventory and team management, with food provided on shift.

Employer: La Bella Luna

Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL Type: Full-time (36–40 hrs/week)

Pay: $18–$20/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on role for serious pizza people: scratch dough every day, manage proofing, and work the pizza oven, with steady hours and a focus on craft.

If something here fits your skills, apply soon and don’t be shy about asking managers about schedules and growth paths during your first chat.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.