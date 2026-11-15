Orlando has some wonderful dogs hoping to find their forever families. Here are a few who are ready to meet you and go home.

Breed: Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier

Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier Age: Senior

Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Poodle and Pooch Rescue

Sweet Chai is a senior Yorkie mix looking for a soft place to land. If you love small dogs and have a calm home where a senior pup can relax and be loved, Chai may be a great match.

👉 Meet Chai and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Shelter: Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando

Contact: (407) 351-7722

Abaddon is a medium-sized white mixed-breed dog waiting at Pet Alliance. Adult dogs often settle into home life quickly and are past the tiny puppy stage.

👉 Meet Abaddon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Chow Chow mix

German Shepherd Dog / Chow Chow mix Age: Young (about 3 years old)

Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $0 (no adoption fee listed)

(no adoption fee listed) Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Orlando, FL)

Juno is a loyal, affectionate young dog whose owner’s work travel makes it hard to give her the time she needs. She:

Loves her people and is very affectionate

Is energetic , athletic, and loves to play outside

, athletic, and loves to play outside Needs good daily exercise

Listens well and already knows a handful of commands

She’s looking for an active home that can keep up with her energy and give her lots of love and playtime.

👉 Meet Juno and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate with black

Brown/Chocolate with black Shelter: Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando

Contact: (407) 351-7722

Rocky is a handsome brown-and-black medium mixed-breed dog. Adult pups like Rocky are often a nice balance of playful and more settled.

👉 Meet Rocky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando

Contact: (407) 351-7722

Puppy Greg is a young mixed-breed boy with a cute black-and-tan coat. He’ll need the usual puppy basics: training, patience, and lots of love as he grows.

👉 Meet Greg and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Shelter: Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando

Contact: (407) 351-7722

Ghost is a young, white mixed-breed dog with lots of life ahead of him. If you’re looking for a younger dog to grow and learn with, Ghost could be a great fit.

👉 Meet Ghost and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Orlando area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups. Call the listed shelters, or click through to their profiles to learn more, visit, and apply to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.