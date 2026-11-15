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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Orlando
Orlando has some wonderful dogs hoping to find their forever families. Here are a few who are ready to meet you and go home.
Chai
- Breed: Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Shelter: Poodle and Pooch Rescue
Sweet Chai is a senior Yorkie mix looking for a soft place to land. If you love small dogs and have a calm home where a senior pup can relax and be loved, Chai may be a great match.
👉 Meet Chai and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Abaddon
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Shelter: Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando
- Contact: (407) 351-7722
Abaddon is a medium-sized white mixed-breed dog waiting at Pet Alliance. Adult dogs often settle into home life quickly and are past the tiny puppy stage.
👉 Meet Abaddon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Juno
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Chow Chow mix
- Age: Young (about 3 years old)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $0 (no adoption fee listed)
- Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Orlando, FL)
Juno is a loyal, affectionate young dog whose owner’s work travel makes it hard to give her the time she needs. She:
- Loves her people and is very affectionate
- Is energetic, athletic, and loves to play outside
- Needs good daily exercise
- Listens well and already knows a handful of commands
She’s looking for an active home that can keep up with her energy and give her lots of love and playtime.
👉 Meet Juno and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rocky
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with black
- Shelter: Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando
- Contact: (407) 351-7722
Rocky is a handsome brown-and-black medium mixed-breed dog. Adult pups like Rocky are often a nice balance of playful and more settled.
👉 Meet Rocky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Greg
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Shelter: Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando
- Contact: (407) 351-7722
Puppy Greg is a young mixed-breed boy with a cute black-and-tan coat. He’ll need the usual puppy basics: training, patience, and lots of love as he grows.
👉 Meet Greg and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ghost
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Shelter: Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando
- Contact: (407) 351-7722
Ghost is a young, white mixed-breed dog with lots of life ahead of him. If you’re looking for a younger dog to grow and learn with, Ghost could be a great fit.
👉 Meet Ghost and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Orlando area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups. Call the listed shelters, or click through to their profiles to learn more, visit, and apply to adopt.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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