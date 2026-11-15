Orlando has some very sweet cats and kittens hoping to find safe, loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adopting, this is a great time to meet your new best friend.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: Dexter's Kitties Inc

Personality: Described as a “professional purrer” who is playful, social, and affectionate. Zoey loves her people and runs to greet her foster family, keeping them smiling with her kitten antics and cuddles.

Zoey sounds like a wonderful match if you want a friendly, people-focused kitten who will be part of your daily life.

👉 Meet Zoey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: Catapalooza, Inc.

Sharla is a sleek black kitten looking for a forever home through Catapalooza, Inc.

👉 Meet Sharla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: Catapalooza, Inc.

Kiara is another lovely black kitten available with Catapalooza, Inc., ready to grow up with a family of her own.

👉 Meet Kiara and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: Catapalooza, Inc.

Zuri is a petite black kitten hoping someone will choose her and give her a safe, loving home.

👉 Meet Zuri and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Catapalooza, Inc.

Personality: A smart, sensitive girl with a “royal” personality. Puff is described as clever and emotionally tuned-in, often noticing when you’re having a rough day and seeking you out to offer comfort and companionship. She enjoys affection and cuddles but also knows her own mind.

Puff could be a wonderful match if you’d like an adult cat with a big heart and a big personality.

👉 Meet Puff and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange or red tabby

Orange or red tabby Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: Catapalooza, Inc.

Clio is a young orange tabby girl, a less common color for females, looking for a family to grow up with.

👉 Meet Clio and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or red tabby

Orange or red tabby Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: Catapalooza, Inc.

Lapeer is an orange tabby boy who would love a home where he can play, nap, and feel safe.

👉 Meet Lapeer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: Catapalooza, Inc.

Suki is a black kitten in the care of Catapalooza, Inc., waiting for someone to bring her home.

👉 Meet Suki and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: Catapalooza, Inc.

Kalabar is a tuxedo kitten with classic black-and-white markings, ready to charm his new family.

👉 Meet Kalabar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange or red tabby

Orange or red tabby Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: Catapalooza, Inc.

Milan is another lovely orange tabby girl, hoping to find a home where she can feel safe and loved.

👉 Meet Milan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Orlando, FL area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful kitties. Visit their links, reach out to Dexter's Kitties Inc or Catapalooza, Inc., and share this list with friends and neighbors.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.