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🐱 Playful Orlando Cats & Kittens Ready for Adoption
Orlando has some very sweet cats and kittens hoping to find safe, loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adopting, this is a great time to meet your new best friend.
Zoey
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Shelter: Dexter's Kitties Inc
- Personality: Described as a “professional purrer” who is playful, social, and affectionate. Zoey loves her people and runs to greet her foster family, keeping them smiling with her kitten antics and cuddles.
Zoey sounds like a wonderful match if you want a friendly, people-focused kitten who will be part of your daily life.
👉 Meet Zoey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sharla
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly black
- Adoption Fee: $175
- Shelter: Catapalooza, Inc.
Sharla is a sleek black kitten looking for a forever home through Catapalooza, Inc.
👉 Meet Sharla and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kiara
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly black
- Adoption Fee: $175
- Shelter: Catapalooza, Inc.
Kiara is another lovely black kitten available with Catapalooza, Inc., ready to grow up with a family of her own.
👉 Meet Kiara and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Zuri
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly black
- Adoption Fee: $175
- Shelter: Catapalooza, Inc.
Zuri is a petite black kitten hoping someone will choose her and give her a safe, loving home.
👉 Meet Zuri and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Puff
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Catapalooza, Inc.
- Personality: A smart, sensitive girl with a “royal” personality. Puff is described as clever and emotionally tuned-in, often noticing when you’re having a rough day and seeking you out to offer comfort and companionship. She enjoys affection and cuddles but also knows her own mind.
Puff could be a wonderful match if you’d like an adult cat with a big heart and a big personality.
👉 Meet Puff and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Clio
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange or red tabby
- Adoption Fee: $175
- Shelter: Catapalooza, Inc.
Clio is a young orange tabby girl, a less common color for females, looking for a family to grow up with.
👉 Meet Clio and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lapeer
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange or red tabby
- Adoption Fee: $175
- Shelter: Catapalooza, Inc.
Lapeer is an orange tabby boy who would love a home where he can play, nap, and feel safe.
👉 Meet Lapeer and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Suki
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly black
- Adoption Fee: $175
- Shelter: Catapalooza, Inc.
Suki is a black kitten in the care of Catapalooza, Inc., waiting for someone to bring her home.
👉 Meet Suki and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kalabar
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $175
- Shelter: Catapalooza, Inc.
Kalabar is a tuxedo kitten with classic black-and-white markings, ready to charm his new family.
👉 Meet Kalabar and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Milan
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange or red tabby
- Adoption Fee: $175
- Shelter: Catapalooza, Inc.
Milan is another lovely orange tabby girl, hoping to find a home where she can feel safe and loved.
👉 Meet Milan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Orlando, FL area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful kitties. Visit their links, reach out to Dexter's Kitties Inc or Catapalooza, Inc., and share this list with friends and neighbors.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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