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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Orlando Neighborhoods
Orlando neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from appliances to books and pet supplies. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available right now.
Free Stuff – Various Items & Scrap Metal on Ferris Ave
What: Assorted free items, including scrap metal, a yellow container, cast iron weights, a gas can, and other miscellaneous objects.
Condition: Mixed, as-is. Good for projects, metal recycling, or garage use.
Location: Lake Formosa, Orlando, FL (near 1609 Ferris Ave)
Source: Nextdoor – Other
Collection of Travel Guidebooks
What: A set of travel guidebooks including New York, Las Vegas, Washington DC, Switzerland, and Paris.
Condition: Not stated, but appears to be a usable collection for trip planning or armchair travel.
Location: Lake Underhill, Orlando, FL
Source: Nextdoor – Other
Hill's Prescription Diet Gastrointestinal Biome Dog Food
What: Hill's Prescription Diet Gastrointestinal Biome Dog Food, 8 lb bag, digestive/fiber care with chicken. Veterinarian recommended formula.
Condition: Bag size and type listed; check listing for any notes on seal/expiration.
Location: Wadeview Park, Orlando, FL
Source: Nextdoor – Pet supplies
Decorative Copper Vase
What: Decorative copper-colored vase, great for home decor, a shelf, or table centerpiece.
Condition: Described as beautiful; no damage details given.
Location: Pine Castle, Orlando, FL
Source: Nextdoor – Home decor and accessories
Free Top-Freezer Refrigerator – Working Condition
What: Free white top-freezer refrigerator in working condition.
- Not the prettiest, but it works
- Needs a little TLC (cosmetic or minor care)
- You haul it and it’s yours
Location: Baldwin Park, Orlando, FL
Source: Nextdoor – Appliances
Misc – Take-All Lot
What: Miscellaneous free items, details not listed. Poster notes: “Cross posted, no holds, take all.” Likely a mixed box or group of household items.
Condition: Mixed, as-is. Best for someone willing to pick up everything at once.
Location: Hidden Oaks, Orlando, FL
Source: Nextdoor – Other
Moving Sale – Some Free, Some for Sale
What: Moving sale with items that are both for sale and being given away. Listing notes: “Selling and giving. B.O.” (best offer).
Condition: Mixed; check listing photos and details.
Location: Colonial Town North, Orlando, FL
Source: Nextdoor – Furniture
If you see something you like, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can—these free deals in Orlando tend to go fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.