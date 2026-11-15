Orlando neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from appliances to books and pet supplies. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available right now.

What: Assorted free items, including scrap metal, a yellow container, cast iron weights, a gas can, and other miscellaneous objects.

Condition: Mixed, as-is. Good for projects, metal recycling, or garage use.

Location: Lake Formosa, Orlando, FL (near 1609 Ferris Ave)

Source: Nextdoor – Other

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

What: A set of travel guidebooks including New York, Las Vegas, Washington DC, Switzerland, and Paris.

Condition: Not stated, but appears to be a usable collection for trip planning or armchair travel.

Location: Lake Underhill, Orlando, FL

Source: Nextdoor – Other

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

What: Hill's Prescription Diet Gastrointestinal Biome Dog Food, 8 lb bag, digestive/fiber care with chicken. Veterinarian recommended formula.

Condition: Bag size and type listed; check listing for any notes on seal/expiration.

Location: Wadeview Park, Orlando, FL

Source: Nextdoor – Pet supplies

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

What: Decorative copper-colored vase, great for home decor, a shelf, or table centerpiece.

Condition: Described as beautiful; no damage details given.

Location: Pine Castle, Orlando, FL

Source: Nextdoor – Home decor and accessories

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

What: Free white top-freezer refrigerator in working condition.

Not the prettiest, but it works

Needs a little TLC (cosmetic or minor care)

(cosmetic or minor care) You haul it and it’s yours

Location: Baldwin Park, Orlando, FL

Source: Nextdoor – Appliances

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

What: Miscellaneous free items, details not listed. Poster notes: “Cross posted, no holds, take all.” Likely a mixed box or group of household items.

Condition: Mixed, as-is. Best for someone willing to pick up everything at once.

Location: Hidden Oaks, Orlando, FL

Source: Nextdoor – Other

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

What: Moving sale with items that are both for sale and being given away. Listing notes: “Selling and giving. B.O.” (best offer).

Condition: Mixed; check listing photos and details.

Location: Colonial Town North, Orlando, FL

Source: Nextdoor – Furniture

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

If you see something you like, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can—these free deals in Orlando tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.