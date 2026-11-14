Orlando’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, especially in trade compliance and personal injury. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $91,000 – $321,500 + annual discretionary bonus

Senior leadership role in regulatory and trade compliance, guiding clients through complex rules while leading and coaching a high-performing team. Good fit if you have 6+ years’ experience, strong risk management skills, and want big-firm benefits and impact.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Orlando, FL (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $89,100 – $165,500

Experienced export controls / ITAR–EAR role supporting international programs, with hybrid work and strong benefits. Ideal if you know ITAR, EAR, OFAC, CBP, and have 6+ years’ experience or 10+ years without a degree, and want to own licensing strategy and compliance.

Employer: DeWitt Law Firm, P.A. | JustCallMoe Accident & Injury Attorneys

Location: Orlando, FL (In-person)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $50,000 – $70,000 + performance bonuses

Hands-on personal injury case management from intake through demand, with direct client contact and real ownership of files. Great if you have 2+ years of Florida PI presuit experience, can manage a high-volume caseload, and want growth, PTO, and health/dental coverage.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good legal and compliance roles in Orlando don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.