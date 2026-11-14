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⚖️ Orlando Legal & Compliance Jobs With Multiple Openings
Orlando’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, especially in trade compliance and personal injury. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for your next move.
E&C Business Integrity Trade Compliance Senior Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $91,000 – $321,500 + annual discretionary bonus
Senior leadership role in regulatory and trade compliance, guiding clients through complex rules while leading and coaching a high-performing team. Good fit if you have 6+ years’ experience, strong risk management skills, and want big-firm benefits and impact.
International Licensing Analyst Stf (Hybrid Telework)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Orlando, FL (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $89,100 – $165,500
Experienced export controls / ITAR–EAR role supporting international programs, with hybrid work and strong benefits. Ideal if you know ITAR, EAR, OFAC, CBP, and have 6+ years’ experience or 10+ years without a degree, and want to own licensing strategy and compliance.
Personal Injury Case Manager – Presuit
- Employer: DeWitt Law Firm, P.A. | JustCallMoe Accident & Injury Attorneys
- Location: Orlando, FL (In-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $50,000 – $70,000 + performance bonuses
Hands-on personal injury case management from intake through demand, with direct client contact and real ownership of files. Great if you have 2+ years of Florida PI presuit experience, can manage a high-volume caseload, and want growth, PTO, and health/dental coverage.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good legal and compliance roles in Orlando don’t stay open long.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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