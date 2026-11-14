📅 Creative worship night in downtown Orlando

RESOUND Worship Night is happening on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM at 195 N Rosalind Ave, Orlando, FL 32801.

This gathering brings together churches from across Orlando for an evening of music, art, and Scripture in a creative, welcoming space that’s open to all.

The night is hosted by former Broadway actors Stephen & Juliette Trafton and Jeffrey Hoy, Director of Worship Arts. The event is rooted in Scripture, uses the creative arts, and draws from diverse worship traditions.

If you’d like to invite others, you can enter your email or friends’ emails on the event page to share the details.