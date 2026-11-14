Orlando’s infrastructure scene is busy right now, with steady work for people who like tools, trucks, and problem‑solving. Here are a few solid, hands-on roles hiring around town.

Employer: ACF Industrial Energy

ACF Industrial Energy Location: Orlando, FL (supports Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River & Brevard Counties )

(supports ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll repair and maintain diesel and gas generators in the shop and out in the field, including transfer switches, batteries, and load banks. Role is very hands-on (mechanical and electrical), includes emergency call-outs, and may come with a signing bonus based on your skills and certifications.

Employer: Air Centers of Florida

Air Centers of Florida Location: Orlando, FL (supports Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River & Brevard Counties )

(supports ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar generator field tech work: troubleshooting, repairs, and preventive maintenance on power generation systems. Good fit if you’re strong with both mechanical and electrical work and comfortable working outdoors in Florida weather.

Employer: SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role keeping rides and attractions safe and running, from daily inspections to basic mechanical/electrical work. Comes with clear training steps, room to move up to Ride Tech II, and a big list of perks like PTO, park tickets, discounts, and health benefits.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on shifts, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.