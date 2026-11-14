Orlando’s education scene is busy right now — from K–12 classrooms to high-end tutoring and federal training work, there’s a nice mix of options.

Here are several standout roles hiring in Orlando, FL:

Employer: Charter Schools USA

Charter Schools USA Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This middle school science role is with a large charter network focused on rigorous academics and “Strong Minds, Good Hearts.” You’ll plan and deliver hands-on science lessons, use data and diagnostics, and work closely with families and staff in a structured, student-first environment.

Employer: Noor Lyra Tutoring

Noor Lyra Tutoring Location: Orlando, FL (Greater Orlando, in-home)

Orlando, FL (Greater Orlando, in-home) Type: Part-time | Independent Contractor

Pay: $29.00 – $45.00 per hour

Join a selective network of private tutors working one-on-one with K–12 students in subjects like math, science, ELA, test prep, and more. This is flexible, in-person work with families across Orlando — ideal if you want control over your schedule and enjoy deep, individualized teaching.

Employer: Alpha School (via Crossover)

(via Crossover) Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $100,000/year, paid weekly; day-one health, dental, vision; relocation support

Work with K–3 students in a very non-traditional school model where kids do core academics on adaptive apps and you act as a Guide and reading expert. About 70% of your day is guiding and motivating students; 30% is targeted structured-literacy work to close decoding and fluency gaps.

Employer: Ignite Digital

Location: Orlando, FL region (onsite at government facility)

Orlando, FL region (onsite at government facility) Type: Full-time

Salary: $130K+, depending on education and experience

Lead instructional systems design for US Navy/USMC training programs, creating and improving Programs of Instruction for military and civilian learners. This senior role blends curriculum design, analysis, and quality assurance, and requires an active DoD Secret Clearance and extensive experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through — many employers keep strong candidates in mind for future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.