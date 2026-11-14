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Orlando
🎓 Orlando Education Jobs With Multiple Openings & $100K+ Roles
2 days ago
Orlando’s education scene is busy right now — from K–12 classrooms to high-end tutoring and federal training work, there’s a nice mix of options.
Here are several standout roles hiring in Orlando, FL:
MS Science Teacher
- Employer: Charter Schools USA
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This middle school science role is with a large charter network focused on rigorous academics and “Strong Minds, Good Hearts.” You’ll plan and deliver hands-on science lessons, use data and diagnostics, and work closely with families and staff in a structured, student-first environment.
Private Tutors | Elite K–12 Educators & Academic Mentors
- Employer: Noor Lyra Tutoring
- Location: Orlando, FL (Greater Orlando, in-home)
- Type: Part-time | Independent Contractor
- Pay: $29.00 – $45.00 per hour
Join a selective network of private tutors working one-on-one with K–12 students in subjects like math, science, ELA, test prep, and more. This is flexible, in-person work with families across Orlando — ideal if you want control over your schedule and enjoy deep, individualized teaching.
Literacy Specialist, Alpha - $100,000/year USD
- Employer: Alpha School (via Crossover)
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: $100,000/year, paid weekly; day-one health, dental, vision; relocation support
Work with K–3 students in a very non-traditional school model where kids do core academics on adaptive apps and you act as a Guide and reading expert. About 70% of your day is guiding and motivating students; 30% is targeted structured-literacy work to close decoding and fluency gaps.
Instructional Systems Specialist
- Employer: Ignite Digital
- Location: Orlando, FL region (onsite at government facility)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $130K+, depending on education and experience
Lead instructional systems design for US Navy/USMC training programs, creating and improving Programs of Instruction for military and civilian learners. This senior role blends curriculum design, analysis, and quality assurance, and requires an active DoD Secret Clearance and extensive experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through — many employers keep strong candidates in mind for future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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