Orlando’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like being on the move—behind the wheel or supporting transportation—there are several solid options right now.

Employer: Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Location: Orlando, FL

Pay: $22.57+ per hour

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, variable shifts (6:00 AM–2:00 PM or 2:00 PM–10:30 PM)

, Monday–Friday, variable shifts (6:00 AM–2:00 PM or 2:00 PM–10:30 PM) Why it’s worth a look: Drive a company vehicle and deliver medical specimens that directly support patient care. Strong benefits from day one, bonus potential, and lots of independence on the road.

Employer: MedSpeed

Location: Orlando, FL

Pay: $16.00 per hour

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM–3:00 PM

, Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM–3:00 PM Why it’s worth a look: Long-distance routes across Florida in a company vehicle—no gas or maintenance worries. Fixed schedule, paid training, benefits, 401(k), and on-demand pay.

Employer: Magnifica Air

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Behind-the-scenes aviation role planning maintenance for Airbus A220/A320 fleets. Ideal if you have Part 121 airline experience and TRAX M&E skills and want to own complex scheduling and coordination work.

Employer: Preferred Materials, Inc (CRH Company)

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time , home daily

, home daily Why it’s worth a look: CDL Class A or B role delivering ready-mix concrete locally. Competitive pay, monthly production bonus, profit sharing, 401(k) with 5% match, and strong safety culture.

Employer: Coastal Waste & Recycling Inc

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Operate roll-off trucks serving residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Stable, growing company with competitive pay, benefits, 401(k) match, and a safety-focused culture.

Employer: Sheltair

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Lead a team of line service techs handling aircraft refueling and ramp operations. Good fit if you have 1–3 years of aviation/ramp experience and want a hands-on leadership role.

Employer: AEXP Express Corporation (USPS Contractor)

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: 1099 contractor , full-time, Monday–Saturday, ~8:00 AM–3:00 PM

, full-time, Monday–Saturday, ~8:00 AM–3:00 PM Pay: $180 per day (paid monthly)

Why it’s worth a look: Run a short 5-mile USPS route (about 10 miles driving total) using your own minivan/cargo van. Steady daytime hours if you already have a qualifying vehicle and want contractor flexibility.

Employer: Infinite Zenith Logistics, LLC

Location: Orlando, FL

Pay: From $21.75 per hour

Type: Part-time with potential to move to full-time

Part-time with potential to move to Why it’s worth a look: Deliver Amazon packages around Orlando with health, dental, vision, and PTO available. Good for active folks who like fast-paced work and customer service.

Employer: Best Driver Solutions

Location: Orlando, FL

Pay: $1,250–$1,375 per week

Type: Full-time , temp-to-hire, early AM starts (around 3:00 AM), 10–11 hour shifts, home daily

, temp-to-hire, early AM starts (around 3:00 AM), 10–11 hour shifts, home daily Why it’s worth a look: Local Class A flatbed/Conestoga work hauling millwork products with touch freight. Automatic trucks available, plus health insurance and 401(k).

Employer: National Railroad Safety Services, Inc. (NRSS)

Location: Orlando, FL (heavy travel 50–85%)

Pay: $28–$37 per hour , based on experience

, based on experience Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: High-responsibility safety role protecting work crews on active rail lines. Strong pay, travel, and full benefits for those with at least 2 years of railroad or related experience.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still fresh—transportation roles in Orlando tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.