Orlando’s logistics scene is busy right now, with freight, warehousing, and resort operations all looking for help. If you like fast-paced, hands-on work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on moving work: loading/unloading boxes and furniture, securing loads, and helping customers at homes or businesses. Good fit if you’re strong, can work in all weather, and want paid time off, training, and advancement opportunities.

Employer: R.S. Hughes Company, Inc.

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $22/hour DOE, plus bonus potential

Mid-level warehouse role handling shipping, receiving, inventory, and quality checks in an industrial supply warehouse. Comes with medical, dental, vision, paid time off, disability, parental leave, and a 12% Employee Stock Ownership Program (ESOP) for long-term growth.

Employer: Circle Logistics

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Office-based logistics role in a 3PL freight brokerage, managing shipments from order entry to delivery and billing. Good for someone with 2–5 years of B2B customer service, strong organization skills, and interest in supply chain and transportation.

Employer: Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: $20.15/hour

Resort-based role handling deliveries, inventory, and shipping/receiving for a vacation property. Includes free on-site parking, food & beverage discounts while on duty, work shoe credit, and fun quarterly celebrations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check that employer’s other openings—logistics skills transfer well.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.