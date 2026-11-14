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Orlando
📣 Orlando Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple $60K–$100K+ Paths
13 days ago
Orlando’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, from techy building systems to travel, trucks, and TikTok. Here are several solid roles where strong communicators and closers can do well.
Product Manager – Parts & Supplies
- Employer: Carrier Enterprise
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (includes bonus on sales incentives)
This role owns product assortment, pricing, promotions, and vendor relationships for HVAC parts and supplies across multiple regions. Good fit if you have 3–5+ years in HVAC product management/sales, strong analytics, and want a mix of strategy, marketing, and field visits.
Marketing Manager
- Employer: Barton Malow
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead RFQ/RFP responses and proposals for a growing construction firm, shaping how they win work in healthcare, sports, commercial, and higher ed. Best for someone with 6+ years of construction marketing/proposal experience who likes storytelling, coaching teams, and managing branding.
Hospital and Patient Services Manager (Business Development)
- Employer: Fresenius Medical Care
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Depends on experience and location
Grow dialysis clinic volume by building relationships with hospitals, discharge planners, and physicians and smoothing the admissions process. Ideal if you have a Bachelor’s degree plus 2–5 years’ related experience and enjoy healthcare sales, outreach, and market analysis.
Territory Sales Manager – Dealer Channel
- Employer: Cabinetworks Group
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time, outside sales
- Salary: Base $75,000–$90,000 + commission
Hunt for new kitchen-and-bath dealer accounts, convert competitors, and grow cabinet sales for brands like KraftMaid, Medallion, Merillat. Great for a competitive outside sales pro with 3+ years in cabinetry/building products and a track record of opening and growing accounts.
Entry Level Used Truck Sales Representative
- Employer: Rush Enterprises (Rush Truck Centers)
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time, field sales
- Salary: $60,000–$80,000/year
Start or grow a career in commercial truck sales with the largest network of truck dealerships in the U.S. You’ll self-generate leads, make frequent in-person calls, and sell used trucks plus add-on services, with training, incentives, and advancement potential.
Life Safety Electronic Systems Sales Representative (Building Account Executive – New Construction)
- Employer: Johnson Controls
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $68,000–$100,000 base + sales incentive plan
Sell integrated smart-building solutions (HVAC, fire, security, controls, OpenBlue tech) into large new-construction projects like hospitals, airports, and universities. A fit if you’re a seasoned dealmaker with 5–7+ years high-level field sales and 3+ years in building tech/construction.
Experienced Vacation Specialist & Cruise Representative Closers
- Employer: Leisure Gateway Inc.
- Location: Orlando, FL (Remote/In-office/Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Pay: 25% commission, approx. $40,000–$90,000/year
Close vacation and cruise sales while working Monday–Friday with flexible remote options. Best for experienced, commission-driven closers who love talking travel, know CRM tools, and want strong upside plus travel discounts.
Live Stream Seller / Live Shopping Host
- Employer: Not listed (live shopping warehouse)
- Location: Orlando, FL – in person (6843 Conway Rd, Ste 120)
- Type: Part-time/other
- Pay: $20/hour, potential future commission
Host daily live shopping shows on TikTok and Whatnot, showing electronics, hyping products, and answering viewers to drive sales. Good if you’re comfortable on camera, speak clearly, and can reliably work 9am–3pm or 9pm–1am shifts.
Leasing Manager
- Employer: Harbor Group Management
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead leasing and marketing for a multifamily community—manage the leasing team, run campaigns, track occupancy, and host resident events. Great for someone with 1+ year of multifamily leasing, strong customer service, and comfort using property management software and social media.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings on the same careers page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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