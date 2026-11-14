Orlando’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, from techy building systems to travel, trucks, and TikTok. Here are several solid roles where strong communicators and closers can do well.

Employer: Carrier Enterprise

Carrier Enterprise Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes bonus on sales incentives)

This role owns product assortment, pricing, promotions, and vendor relationships for HVAC parts and supplies across multiple regions. Good fit if you have 3–5+ years in HVAC product management/sales, strong analytics, and want a mix of strategy, marketing, and field visits.

Employer: Barton Malow

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead RFQ/RFP responses and proposals for a growing construction firm, shaping how they win work in healthcare, sports, commercial, and higher ed. Best for someone with 6+ years of construction marketing/proposal experience who likes storytelling, coaching teams, and managing branding.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Depends on experience and location

Grow dialysis clinic volume by building relationships with hospitals, discharge planners, and physicians and smoothing the admissions process. Ideal if you have a Bachelor’s degree plus 2–5 years’ related experience and enjoy healthcare sales, outreach, and market analysis.

Employer: Cabinetworks Group

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time, outside sales

Salary: Base $75,000–$90,000 + commission

Hunt for new kitchen-and-bath dealer accounts, convert competitors, and grow cabinet sales for brands like KraftMaid, Medallion, Merillat. Great for a competitive outside sales pro with 3+ years in cabinetry/building products and a track record of opening and growing accounts.

Employer: Rush Enterprises (Rush Truck Centers)

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time, field sales

Salary: $60,000–$80,000/year

Start or grow a career in commercial truck sales with the largest network of truck dealerships in the U.S. You’ll self-generate leads, make frequent in-person calls, and sell used trucks plus add-on services, with training, incentives, and advancement potential.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $68,000–$100,000 base + sales incentive plan

Sell integrated smart-building solutions (HVAC, fire, security, controls, OpenBlue tech) into large new-construction projects like hospitals, airports, and universities. A fit if you’re a seasoned dealmaker with 5–7+ years high-level field sales and 3+ years in building tech/construction.

Employer: Leisure Gateway Inc.

Location: Orlando, FL (Remote/In-office/Hybrid)

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: 25% commission, approx. $40,000–$90,000/year

Close vacation and cruise sales while working Monday–Friday with flexible remote options. Best for experienced, commission-driven closers who love talking travel, know CRM tools, and want strong upside plus travel discounts.

Employer: Not listed (live shopping warehouse)

Not listed (live shopping warehouse) Location: Orlando, FL – in person (6843 Conway Rd, Ste 120)

Type: Part-time/other

Part-time/other Pay: $20/hour, potential future commission

Host daily live shopping shows on TikTok and Whatnot, showing electronics, hyping products, and answering viewers to drive sales. Good if you’re comfortable on camera, speak clearly, and can reliably work 9am–3pm or 9pm–1am shifts.

Employer: Harbor Group Management

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead leasing and marketing for a multifamily community—manage the leasing team, run campaigns, track occupancy, and host resident events. Great for someone with 1+ year of multifamily leasing, strong customer service, and comfort using property management software and social media.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings on the same careers page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.