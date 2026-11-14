Orlando’s growth isn’t slowing down, and that means steady demand for people who understand land, property, and infrastructure. Here are several planning and development–related roles hiring now.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Orlando, FL (Hybrid remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,000 – $62,200 per year

Run residential real estate deals from contract to closing so the agent can focus on clients. Great fit if you already know Florida transactions, love checklists and deadlines, and want steady work with remote flexibility.

Employer: RDCL Services

Location: Orlando, FL (In person)

Type: Contract (1099)

Pay: $100 per completed inspection (about $400–$800/day typical)

Visit homes getting solar, take photos, and document roof/structure using their app. You set your schedule, get instant direct-deposit pay when each mission closes, and work as an independent contractor.

Employer: RK&K

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $78,000 – $90,000 per year

Support utility and infrastructure projects with real estate negotiations, acquisitions, and easements. Includes hybrid schedule, strong benefits, and room to grow if you have right-of-way or condemning authority experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.