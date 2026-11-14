Orlando’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, from theme parks to defense to trade shows. If you like working with your hands and machines, there are several solid full-time roles open.

Employer: Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando Resort Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive compensation package (no exact range listed)

Competitive compensation package (no exact range listed) Inspect ride tracks, vehicles, welds, and composite parts across the parks using NDT methods (MT/PT/VT). Great fit if you have technical experience and want to help keep major attractions safe and running smoothly.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time, weekend shift

Salary: $23.92 – $40.93/hour

Run manual and CNC machines, including multi-axis mill/turn and grinding, to make ultra-precise parts. Good for experienced machinists who like premium work and are open to weekend schedules.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: $23.92 – $40.93/hour

Set up and operate CNC and manual machines, read complex blueprints with GD&T, and hold tight tolerances. Strong match if you have precision machining experience and want daytime hours with big-company benefits.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $27.04 – $43.42/hour

Maintain and repair CNC equipment that produces critical defense components. Ideal for experienced maintenance techs who know CNC systems and want a higher pay band plus full benefits.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (other shifts possible)

Salary: $20.80 – $28.04/hour

Operate CNC machines, measure finished parts, handle basic setups, and do routine maintenance. Great entry-to-mid level role if you have basic CNC experience and want to grow your skills.

Employer: Align Exhibits

Location: Orlando, FL (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.00 – $25.00/hour

Build and prep custom trade show booths using hand and power tools, help with loading/unloading, and keep the shop organized. Nice fit if you like hands-on work, tight deadlines, and the events/trade show world.

If one of these looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good manufacturing roles in Orlando tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.