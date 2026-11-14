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Orlando
🏭 Orlando Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple $40+/hr Openings
13 days ago
Orlando’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, from theme parks to defense to trade shows. If you like working with your hands and machines, there are several solid full-time roles open.
Quality Control Nondestructive Testing Technician (QC NDT)
- Employer: Universal Orlando Resort
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive compensation package (no exact range listed)
- Inspect ride tracks, vehicles, welds, and composite parts across the parks using NDT methods (MT/PT/VT). Great fit if you have technical experience and want to help keep major attractions safe and running smoothly.
Machinist - Weekend Shift
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time, weekend shift
- Salary: $23.92 – $40.93/hour
- Run manual and CNC machines, including multi-axis mill/turn and grinding, to make ultra-precise parts. Good for experienced machinists who like premium work and are open to weekend schedules.
CNC Machinist / GD&T - 1st Shift
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Salary: $23.92 – $40.93/hour
- Set up and operate CNC and manual machines, read complex blueprints with GD&T, and hold tight tolerances. Strong match if you have precision machining experience and want daytime hours with big-company benefits.
CNC Maintenance Mechanic
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $27.04 – $43.42/hour
- Maintain and repair CNC equipment that produces critical defense components. Ideal for experienced maintenance techs who know CNC systems and want a higher pay band plus full benefits.
Machine Operator - 1st Shift
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift (other shifts possible)
- Salary: $20.80 – $28.04/hour
- Operate CNC machines, measure finished parts, handle basic setups, and do routine maintenance. Great entry-to-mid level role if you have basic CNC experience and want to grow your skills.
Assembly Technician - Trade Show Exhibit House
- Employer: Align Exhibits
- Location: Orlando, FL (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $20.00 – $25.00/hour
- Build and prep custom trade show booths using hand and power tools, help with loading/unloading, and keep the shop organized. Nice fit if you like hands-on work, tight deadlines, and the events/trade show world.
If one of these looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good manufacturing roles in Orlando tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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