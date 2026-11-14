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Orlando
💻 Orlando IT Jobs: Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles Open Now
13 days ago
Orlando’s tech scene is buzzing right now, especially around defense, AI/ML, and cloud. If you’re in IT and open to your next move, these roles span hands-on engineering, leadership, and architecture.
Software Engineer Sr Stf – SAP S/4 (E5)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Orlando, FL (Onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (GeoZone 3 – includes Orlando): $148,300 – $275,500
Design and maintain SAP S/4 PS/PC/MEV functionality for a major digital transformation program. Great fit if you have 5+ years SAP, S/4HANA, and want big-enterprise impact plus strong benefits.
Windows Server Engineer – MFT & Azure AD
- Employer: Smart IT Frame LLC
- Location: Orlando, FL (Onsite)
- Type: Contract
Focus on SFTP/Managed File Transfer with strong Windows Server and Azure AD skills. Ideal if you’re a senior infra engineer (9–12 years) who likes secure file transfer architecture and consolidation projects.
Embedded Software Engineer Sr Stf (E5)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $148,300 – $275,500
Work on C++ embedded software for systems like avionics and defense platforms on Linux/VxWorks. Great for senior engineers with multi-threading, HW/SW integration, and a Secret clearance.
AI Mission System Development & Integration Manager
- Employer: Lockheed Martin (LAIC)
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $166,900 – $309,900
Lead AI/ML engineers building AI systems for weapons and effectors, from prototype to flight test. Best for leaders with TS clearance, strong software/AI background, and experience running Agile teams.
Software Engineer – ATE (E2)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $81,100 – $150,500
Early-career role building software for Automatic Test Equipment using C/C++/C# and Agile. Good entry to defense work with mentorship and exposure to MBSE and hardware integration.
Lead Staff DevSecOps Engineer
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Orlando, FL (Onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,600 – $224,000
Own GitLab CI/CD, Docker/Kubernetes, and DevSecOps pipelines for mission systems. Great if you’re a senior DevOps/Platform engineer who can lead teams and obtain a Secret clearance.
Lead ISSO – Classified Cyber Security (E4)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $104,900 – $194,700
Lead RMF, NIST 800-53, eMASS, continuous monitoring and ATO artifacts across classified systems. Perfect for a seasoned ISSO/IAM with Secret clearance and DoD 8570 IAM Level I+.
Dev Sec Engineering Asc Manager – HPC
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,600 – $224,000
Manage engineers running Linux/Kubernetes-based HPC clusters in classified, air‑gapped environments. Good for leaders with HPC + DevSecOps experience and ability to obtain Top Secret.
AI Research Engineer Stf – Engineering Transformation
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Remote (GeoZone 3 includes Orlando, FL)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (GeoZone 3 – includes Orlando): $120,600 – $224,000
Staff-level role building Generative AI and LLM-based tools for engineering teams. Great if you’re strong in Python, LLMs, RAG, agents, and want fully remote work with enterprise-scale impact.
Enterprise Messaging Manager
- Employer: Greenberg Traurig, LLP
- Location: Orlando, FL (Hybrid, various offices)
- Type: Full-time
Lead Exchange (on-prem & Online), Proofpoint, email security (SPF/DKIM/DMARC), and a small messaging team for a global law firm. Ideal for someone with 8+ years in large enterprise messaging and strong leadership skills.
Lead Engineer, Google Cloud (AI/ML)
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $99,000 – $232,000
Manage teams delivering Google Cloud AI/ML and Vertex AI solutions, including LLM apps, RAG, and LLMOps. Great for consultants who like client-facing work and leading cloud-native AI projects.
Software Quality Engineer Associate
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $58,200 – $108,200
Entry/early-career role focused on software quality, V&V, audits, and process for complex systems. Good if you have a STEM degree, can read C/C++/Ada, and hold a Secret clearance or can get one.
Senior Solutions Architect (Pre-Sales)
- Employer: MongoDB
- Location: Hybrid – Southeast (incl. Orlando)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (US base): $104,000 – $204,000
Pre-sales role helping customers design cloud and distributed systems on MongoDB. Great for senior engineers who enjoy customer-facing architecture, demos, and travel (~25%).
Senior Machine Learning Engineer
- Employer: Walt Disney Attractions Technology LLC
- Location: Orlando, FL, US
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Florida range): $137,200 – $184,000
Own end-to-end ML systems using Python, TensorFlow/PyTorch, MLOps, AWS, Airflow/Spark/Kafka, Snowflake. Great if you want to build large-scale ML for Disney experiences and mentor other engineers.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings at the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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