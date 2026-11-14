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Orlando
🏥 Orlando Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles From Remote RN to Techs
13 days ago
Orlando’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, and senior living. Here are several solid roles, from entry-level lab and caregiving to advanced clinical positions.
Remote Hospice Triage RN FT (Mon–Fri, No Weekends)
- Employer: IntellaTriage
- Location: Remote, based near Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25/hr, with potential up to $28/hr within 6 months + $2/hr differentials for nights/weekends
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m. (no weekends)
Work from home triaging hospice calls, supporting patients and families by phone. Includes 3 weeks paid remote training, PTO, 401(k), and full-time health benefits.
Radiology Tech – AdventHealth Surgery Center Innov Tower
- Employer: SCA Health (part of Optum)
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23.89–$38.00/hr
Run C-ARM intraoperatively and perform radiographic procedures in a surgery center setting. Offers full benefits, PTO, 401(k) with match, and growth within a large specialty-care network.
Mammography Technologist
- Employer: Orlando Health
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
Provide mammography imaging while following MQSA/FDA standards and radiation safety. Great fit if you’re ARRT-registered with a Florida license and want a stable hospital role.
ENT Physician, Otolaryngologist – Orlando Area
- Employer: Atlantic Ear, Nose & Throat / Elevate ENT Partners
- Location: Offices less than 1 hour from Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Comp: Guaranteed base salary plus production bonus, partnership track with no buy-in, relocation assistance
Outpatient-focused ENT role with no hospital call, PA taking first call, and low head & neck volume. Strong benefits, malpractice and license/DEA paid, and equity opportunities.
Specimen Processor I
- Employer: Labcorp
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 5:00 p.m.–1:30 a.m.
Entry-level lab role preparing, labeling, and routing specimens with heavy data entry. Good for night owls who want benefits, PTO, and a path into the lab/healthcare field.
Pharmacy Technician – Walmart Supercenter #1220
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 2500 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL 32811
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17–$30/hr + performance incentives and possible shift premiums
- Shifts: Mid-shift, closing
Support prescription processing and customer service in a busy retail pharmacy. Comes with health, financial, and education benefits (including Walmart-paid college for eligible associates).
Nurse Resident ICU – Full-Time Days (Lakeland Highlands Hospital)
- Employer: Orlando Health
- Location: Orlando Health system – ICU at Lakeland Highlands Hospital
- Type: Full-time
Designed for RNs with less than 1 year of experience who want ICU training. You’ll work with a preceptor, learn advanced monitoring, and participate in a formal nurse residency program.
Lifestyle Director
- Employer: The Goldton at Lake Nona
- Location: Orlando, FL 32827
- Type: Full-time, on-site
Lead life enrichment and activities for senior living residents, supervise activity staff, and coordinate dementia-friendly programming. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and life insurance.
Pharmacy Technician II – Inpatient
- Employer: AdventHealth Orlando
- Location: 601 E Rollins St, Orlando, FL 32803
- Type: Part-time
- Schedule: Mon–Fri 2:30 p.m.–11:00 p.m., rotating weekends with one set day off
- Pay Range: $19.42–$31.07/hr
Hospital pharmacy tech role handling dispensing, sterile compounding, ADCs, and inventory. Comes with benefits from day one, PTO, retirement plan, and strong career development support.
Caregiver / Home Health Aide (HHA)
- Employer: Love & Care Family Home LLC
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Part-time, in-person
- Pay: $15–$16/hr
Provide hands-on support with daily living, vital signs, and dementia/hospice care in home or care settings. Flexible schedule; Spanish language skills are a plus.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers here are growing fast, and getting your name in early can open doors.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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