Orlando’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, and senior living. Here are several solid roles, from entry-level lab and caregiving to advanced clinical positions.

Employer: IntellaTriage

IntellaTriage Location: Remote , based near Orlando, FL

, based near Type: Full-time

Pay: $25/hr , with potential up to $28/hr within 6 months + $2/hr differentials for nights/weekends

, with potential up to + differentials for nights/weekends Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m. (no weekends)

Work from home triaging hospice calls, supporting patients and families by phone. Includes 3 weeks paid remote training, PTO, 401(k), and full-time health benefits.

Employer: SCA Health (part of Optum)

(part of Optum) Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.89–$38.00/hr

Run C-ARM intraoperatively and perform radiographic procedures in a surgery center setting. Offers full benefits, PTO, 401(k) with match, and growth within a large specialty-care network.

Employer: Orlando Health

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Provide mammography imaging while following MQSA/FDA standards and radiation safety. Great fit if you’re ARRT-registered with a Florida license and want a stable hospital role.

Employer: Atlantic Ear, Nose & Throat / Elevate ENT Partners

Location: Offices less than 1 hour from Orlando, FL

Offices less than Type: Full-time

Comp: Guaranteed base salary plus production bonus, partnership track with no buy-in, relocation assistance

Outpatient-focused ENT role with no hospital call, PA taking first call, and low head & neck volume. Strong benefits, malpractice and license/DEA paid, and equity opportunities.

Employer: Labcorp

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 5:00 p.m.–1:30 a.m.

Entry-level lab role preparing, labeling, and routing specimens with heavy data entry. Good for night owls who want benefits, PTO, and a path into the lab/healthcare field.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 2500 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL 32811

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17–$30/hr + performance incentives and possible shift premiums

+ performance incentives and possible shift premiums Shifts: Mid-shift, closing

Support prescription processing and customer service in a busy retail pharmacy. Comes with health, financial, and education benefits (including Walmart-paid college for eligible associates).

Employer: Orlando Health

Location: Orlando Health system – ICU at Lakeland Highlands Hospital

– ICU at Lakeland Highlands Hospital Type: Full-time

Designed for RNs with less than 1 year of experience who want ICU training. You’ll work with a preceptor, learn advanced monitoring, and participate in a formal nurse residency program.

Employer: The Goldton at Lake Nona

Location: Orlando, FL 32827

Type: Full-time, on-site

Lead life enrichment and activities for senior living residents, supervise activity staff, and coordinate dementia-friendly programming. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and life insurance.

Employer: AdventHealth Orlando

Location: 601 E Rollins St, Orlando, FL 32803

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri 2:30 p.m.–11:00 p.m. , rotating weekends with one set day off

Mon–Fri , rotating weekends with one set day off Pay Range: $19.42–$31.07/hr

Hospital pharmacy tech role handling dispensing, sterile compounding, ADCs, and inventory. Comes with benefits from day one, PTO, retirement plan, and strong career development support.

Employer: Love & Care Family Home LLC

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: $15–$16/hr

Provide hands-on support with daily living, vital signs, and dementia/hospice care in home or care settings. Flexible schedule; Spanish language skills are a plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers here are growing fast, and getting your name in early can open doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.