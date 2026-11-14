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🍽️ Orlando Food & Hospitality: Multiple Roles From $15–$30/hr
Orlando’s hospitality scene is buzzing right now—theme parks, resorts, and local spots are all hiring. If you like fast-paced work, people time, or kitchen life, this week has a lot of options.
Cook – Healthcare Kitchen
Employer: Southern HealthCare Management
Location: Orlando, FL
Type: Full-time
Pay: Competitive, based on experience
Want steady hours without late nights? Cook for a long-term care facility, follow set menus, and enjoy a stable schedule with benefits and room to grow.
Team Member – Kia Center
Employer: Checkers & Rally’s Drive-In Restaurants
Location: Orlando, FL (Kia Center)
Type: Full-time
Help keep fans fed with fast, bold food during events. Great if you like high energy, cross-training in different roles, and perks like bonuses and 401(k) after a year.
Line Cook – Upscale / Fine Dining
Employer: Palm Restaurant Group (Landry’s)
Location: Orlando, FL
Type: Full-time / other
Cook in a fine-dining kitchen with strong training, flexible schedules, and big-company perks like discounts on dining, hotels, and more.
Server – Resort Restaurant
Employer: Westgate Resorts – Westgate Lakes Resort & Spa
Location: Orlando, FL
Type: Full-time
Serve guests at a lakefront resort near the theme parks, with a huge benefits package, daily pay, and lots of internal growth opportunities.
Deli/Bakery Team Associate
Employer: Walmart Neighborhood Market #2499
Location: 8801 Conroy Windermere Rd, Orlando, FL 32835
Type: Part-time
Pay: $17–$30/hour + incentives & premiums
Prep deli/bakery items, stock, and help customers at the counter. Strong hourly pay, benefits, and even paid education through Walmart’s Live Better U.
Server Assistant – Sophia’s Trattoria, Conrad Orlando
Employer: Hilton – Conrad Orlando
Location: Evermore Orlando Resort, Orlando, FL
Type: Full-time
Support servers at a luxury Italian restaurant—set tables, run food, clear dishes—and tap into Hilton’s travel discounts, PTO, and strong benefits.
Housekeeping Supervisor
Employer: Marriott Orlando Downtown
Location: Orlando, FL
Type: Full-time
Lead a housekeeping team in a busy downtown hotel, inspect rooms, manage supplies, and grow your leadership skills with Marriott’s global brand behind you.
Barback – Apero, Conrad Orlando
Employer: Hilton – Conrad Orlando
Location: Evermore Orlando Resort, Orlando, FL
Type: Full-time
Keep a luxury bar running smoothly—stock, prep garnishes, handle kegs, and maintain clean bar areas—while enjoying Hilton’s travel and wellness perks.
Guest Service Agent
Employer: Sonesta International Hotels
Location: Orlando, FL
Type: Full-time
Be the friendly face at the front desk—check guests in and out, handle payments, and solve problems—with solid benefits and hotel discounts.
Hotel Housekeeper – Seasonal/On-Call
Employer: Holiday Inn Orlando East – UCF Area
Location: Orlando, FL
Type: Full-time, seasonal/on-call
Pay: From $15/hour
Clean guest rooms to brand standards during the busy season; hotel housekeeping experience is required and there’s a chance to stay on as on-call.
Steward / Dishwasher
Employer: Marriott International / JW Marriott
Location: 8701 World Center Drive, Orlando, FL 32821
Type: Full-time
Work behind the scenes washing dishes, cleaning kitchen areas, and handling deliveries—no experience or diploma required, with big-brand stability.
Crew – All Shifts
Employer: Wendy’s
Location: Orlando, FL
Type: Full-time / flexible
Pay: Around $15/hour
Fast-food crew role with free meals on shift, paid training, flexible hours, and growth paths into leadership for those who want to move up.
Food Runner – WOB Downtown Orlando
Employer: WOB Bar & Kitchen
Location: Downtown Orlando, FL
Type: Hourly + tip share
Run food, support servers, and keep the line stocked in a fun, beer-focused bar environment with flexible schedules and meal discounts.
Star Service Supervisor
Employer: Loews Hotels at Universal Orlando – Helios Grand Hotel
Location: Orlando, FL
Type: Full-time
Supervise in-room dining and guest service deliveries at a new Universal Orlando hotel, with free theme park access, one free meal per shift, and strong development programs.
Line Cook III / Prep Cook – Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace
Employer: Hilton
Location: Orlando, FL
Type: Full-time
Prep and cook menu items to brand standards, keep stations clean, and grow your skills in a resort kitchen with Hilton’s travel and health benefits.
Back of House Team Member – UCF
Employer: 4 Rivers Smokehouse – UCF Location
Location: 11764 University Blvd, Orlando, FL
Type: Part-time
Pay: $17–$19/hour + tip pool
Help prep and cook BBQ, keep the kitchen organized, and enjoy no late nights, daily pay, free shift meals, and a very student-friendly schedule.
Front Office Supervisor – Embassy Suites Orlando Airport
Employer: Hilton
Location: Orlando, FL (Airport area)
Type: Full-time
Lead the front desk team, handle escalated guest issues, and manage lobby flow while tapping into Hilton’s travel perks and leadership growth.
Busser
Employer: First Watch
Location: Orlando, FL
Type: Part-time
Daytime-only role (no nights!) clearing and resetting tables quickly, with strong benefits, meal discounts, and a people-first culture.
Front & Back of House – Moon Wok Kitchen & Lounge
Employer: Moon Wok Kitchen & Lounge
Location: Orlando, FL
Type: Full-time / Part-time
Pay: $15–$22/hour, depending on role & experience
Hiring hosts, server assistants, dishwashers, line cooks, and wok chefs with tips for FOH, flexible hours, and growth in a modern Asian concept.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.