Orlando’s hospitality scene is buzzing right now—theme parks, resorts, and local spots are all hiring. If you like fast-paced work, people time, or kitchen life, this week has a lot of options.

Employer: Southern HealthCare Management

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive, based on experience

Want steady hours without late nights? Cook for a long-term care facility, follow set menus, and enjoy a stable schedule with benefits and room to grow.

Employer: Checkers & Rally’s Drive-In Restaurants

Location: Orlando, FL (Kia Center)

Type: Full-time

Help keep fans fed with fast, bold food during events. Great if you like high energy, cross-training in different roles, and perks like bonuses and 401(k) after a year.

Employer: Palm Restaurant Group (Landry’s)

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time / other

Cook in a fine-dining kitchen with strong training, flexible schedules, and big-company perks like discounts on dining, hotels, and more.

Employer: Westgate Resorts – Westgate Lakes Resort & Spa

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Serve guests at a lakefront resort near the theme parks, with a huge benefits package, daily pay, and lots of internal growth opportunities.

Employer: Walmart Neighborhood Market #2499

Location: 8801 Conroy Windermere Rd, Orlando, FL 32835

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17–$30/hour + incentives & premiums

Prep deli/bakery items, stock, and help customers at the counter. Strong hourly pay, benefits, and even paid education through Walmart’s Live Better U.

Employer: Hilton – Conrad Orlando

Location: Evermore Orlando Resort, Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Support servers at a luxury Italian restaurant—set tables, run food, clear dishes—and tap into Hilton’s travel discounts, PTO, and strong benefits.

Employer: Marriott Orlando Downtown

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Lead a housekeeping team in a busy downtown hotel, inspect rooms, manage supplies, and grow your leadership skills with Marriott’s global brand behind you.

Employer: Hilton – Conrad Orlando

Location: Evermore Orlando Resort, Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Keep a luxury bar running smoothly—stock, prep garnishes, handle kegs, and maintain clean bar areas—while enjoying Hilton’s travel and wellness perks.

Employer: Sonesta International Hotels

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Be the friendly face at the front desk—check guests in and out, handle payments, and solve problems—with solid benefits and hotel discounts.

Employer: Holiday Inn Orlando East – UCF Area

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time, seasonal/on-call

Pay: From $15/hour

Clean guest rooms to brand standards during the busy season; hotel housekeeping experience is required and there’s a chance to stay on as on-call.

Employer: Marriott International / JW Marriott

Location: 8701 World Center Drive, Orlando, FL 32821

Type: Full-time

Work behind the scenes washing dishes, cleaning kitchen areas, and handling deliveries—no experience or diploma required, with big-brand stability.

Employer: Wendy’s

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time / flexible

Pay: Around $15/hour

Fast-food crew role with free meals on shift, paid training, flexible hours, and growth paths into leadership for those who want to move up.

Employer: WOB Bar & Kitchen

Location: Downtown Orlando, FL

Type: Hourly + tip share

Run food, support servers, and keep the line stocked in a fun, beer-focused bar environment with flexible schedules and meal discounts.

Employer: Loews Hotels at Universal Orlando – Helios Grand Hotel

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Supervise in-room dining and guest service deliveries at a new Universal Orlando hotel, with free theme park access, one free meal per shift, and strong development programs.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Prep and cook menu items to brand standards, keep stations clean, and grow your skills in a resort kitchen with Hilton’s travel and health benefits.

Employer: 4 Rivers Smokehouse – UCF Location

Location: 11764 University Blvd, Orlando, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17–$19/hour + tip pool

Help prep and cook BBQ, keep the kitchen organized, and enjoy no late nights, daily pay, free shift meals, and a very student-friendly schedule.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Orlando, FL (Airport area)

Type: Full-time

Lead the front desk team, handle escalated guest issues, and manage lobby flow while tapping into Hilton’s travel perks and leadership growth.

Employer: First Watch

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Part-time

Daytime-only role (no nights!) clearing and resetting tables quickly, with strong benefits, meal discounts, and a people-first culture.

Employer: Moon Wok Kitchen & Lounge

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time / Part-time

Pay: $15–$22/hour, depending on role & experience

Hiring hosts, server assistants, dishwashers, line cooks, and wok chefs with tips for FOH, flexible hours, and growth in a modern Asian concept.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.