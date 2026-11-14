Orlando’s leadership job market is hot right now—especially in construction, defense, tech, and operations. If you’ve got management experience, there are several strong options here with real responsibility and solid pay.

Employer: Michael Page

Michael Page Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $135,000 – $170,000 + bonus

Lead large ground-up industrial projects across Florida for a well-established general contractor. High autonomy, direct exposure to senior leadership, and long-term growth in an expanding Central Florida operation.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $120,600 – $224,000

Oversee cost, schedule, and technical performance on key defense programs while leading cross-functional teams. Ideal if you have project leadership experience, an active Secret clearance, and want strong benefits plus potential for Top Secret/SAP work.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $158,700 – $294,700

Senior role managing production operations, budgets, and schedules on large programs. Great fit for leaders with strong production operations and manufacturing backgrounds who want to drive performance at scale.

Employer: Optomi (supporting a global entertainment company)

(supporting a global entertainment company) Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Run high-impact technical and IT operations projects, including an international tech operations transition. Perfect for PMs with 4+ years in infrastructure/IT, ITIL/ITSM knowledge, and tools like ServiceNow or Jira.

Employer: Goodwin Recruiting (multi-unit fast-casual restaurant group)

(multi-unit fast-casual restaurant group) Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $140,000 (base, plus additional earning potential)

Executive role leading a growing restaurant portfolio—own P&L, drive sales and profitability, and guide expansion. Best for bilingual (English/Spanish) multi-unit leaders with 10+ years in restaurant/retail/hospitality ops.

Employer: DPR Construction

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a preconstruction team handling estimates, budgets, schedules, and bid packages for complex projects. Great for construction pros with 7+ years in precon/estimating/PM who want leadership in a major, employee-owned GC.

Employer: W3Global

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $70,000 – $110,000 + bonus

Run technical service, diagnostics, and warranty operations for golf carts and low-speed vehicles. Good match if you have 5+ years in EV/automotive/powersports, strong hands-on diagnostics, and enjoy leading tech teams and dealer support.

Employer: Wendover Management, LLC

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base pay + performance-based bonuses (exact range not listed)

Act as the on-site CEO for an affordable housing community—lead your team, manage budgets, and build a strong resident experience. Comes with robust Wendover Life+ benefits, including 401(k) match, PTO, rent discounts, and growth opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.