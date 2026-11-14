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Orlando
🛒 Orlando Customer Service & Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings
13 days ago
Orlando’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now—lots of stores, banks, and call centers are hiring. If you like helping people and don’t mind a fast pace, this is a good time to jump in.
Department Supervisor - Orlando Metro
- Employer: H&M
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.22–$22.39/hour
Lead a department at H&M, support sales goals, and coach your team on customer service, fashion trends, and store operations. Comes with strong retail benefits, global growth paths, and a solid employee discount.
Head Cashier
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
Supervise cashiers, handle customer issues at the front end, and keep registers and schedules running smoothly. Offers DailyPay access, store discount, benefits, and room to grow in a health-focused grocery chain.
Retail Store Manager
- Employer: Family Dollar
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.27–$20.34/hour
Run the whole store—sales, staffing, merchandising, and community outreach. Good fit if you have retail leadership experience and want full P&L responsibility plus benefits.
Assistant Manager II (Multiple Orlando Stores)
- Employer: Dollar Tree Stores
- Location: Orlando, FL (Apopka Vineland, E Colonial Dr, Central Florida Pkwy)
- Type: Full-time
- Sample Posting: Assistant Manager II – Apopka Vineland
Help manage daily store operations, supervise associates, handle opening/closing, and keep shelves stocked and organized. Great if you want management experience in a high-energy retail setting with benefits.
Personal Banker - Greater Orlando | Military Boots to Banking
- Employer: Wells Fargo
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
Serve as an Associate Personal Banker (SAFE) helping customers with accounts, credit applications, and digital banking tools. Designed with veterans in mind, with clear training, career growth, and a posted end date of December 10, 2026.
Fashion Team Associate
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #4588
- Location: 3101 W Princeton St, Orlando, FL 32808
- Type: Part-time (Mid & Closing shifts)
- Pay: $15–$28/hour plus possible premiums
Work in the fashion area, helping customers and keeping apparel displays stocked and neat. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, discounts, and paid education options even for part-timers.
Food/Consumables Team Associate
- Employer: Walmart #1084
- Location: 3838 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822
- Type: Part-time (Mid & Closing shifts)
- Pay: $15–$28/hour plus possible premiums
Move grocery and consumable items to the sales floor, build seasonal displays, and help shoppers find what they need. Includes health, financial, and education benefits.
Remote Bilingual Collections Specialist
- Employer: BCA Financial Services, Inc.
- Location: Remote – must live in FL, MO, SC, or VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17/hour + monthly commission
Work from home handling inbound and outbound calls in English and Spanish, helping people resolve medical account balances. Monday–Friday schedule, company equipment, benefits, and performance-based commissions.
Retail Sales Representative – Home Warranty (Sam’s Club)
- Employer: 2020 Companies
- Location: Sam’s Club 6212, Orlando, FL 32807
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20/hour base + uncapped commission (weekly)
Stand inside Sam’s Club, approach members, explain home warranty plans, and enroll them via QR code. Fixed Wed–Sun, 11am–7pm schedule, benefits, DailyPay, and clear sales goals.
Acting Store Manager
- Employer: Coach (Tapestry)
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $70,000–$114,000/year
Lead a Coach store, drive sales and clienteling, and manage a luxury retail team and operations. Best for experienced retail leaders who want a higher-end brand with strong benefits.
AT&T Retail Sales Representative
- Employer: Central Florida Consultants
- Location: Orlando, FL (in-person, inside partner retail locations)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $800–$1,200/week (hourly + commission)
Sell AT&T wireless plans and devices in-store, with guaranteed hourly pay, paid training, weekly pay, and benefits. Good for outgoing people who want to learn sales and grow into leadership.
Customer Service Advocate
- Employer: Daniels Health
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday
Support hospitals and healthcare facilities by phone and email, handling logistics, manifests, and routing for medical waste services. Offers day-one benefits, 401(k) match, and stable work in an essential healthcare niche.
Leasing Consultant
- Employer: Professional Management Inc.
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
Handle apartment tours, applications, and resident files while supporting office organization. Bilingual English/Spanish is required, so this is great if you want to use both languages daily.
Assistant Store Manager
- Employer: All Star Elite
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Part-time (in person)
- Pay: $17.50–$19.00/hour
Help run the store, supervise staff, manage POS and cash, and handle inventory and basic budgeting. Comes with a 401(k) and employee discount—nice option if you want leadership experience without full-time hours.
SALES ASSOCIATE - HOUSEWARES (Flex)
- Employer: Navy Exchange
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Flexible, 0–19.5 hours/week
- Pay: $15/hour
Entry-level sales role helping customers in the housewares department, running the register, and keeping the area stocked. Flexible schedule, no experience required, and posting open until Nov 20, 2026.
Manager In Training (Full-Time)
- Employer: Hibbett | City Gear
- Location: Orlando, FL (Waterford Lakes Town Center)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.50/hour
Train to become a store manager while helping run daily operations, lead staff, and serve customers in an athletic retail setting. Good step if you have retail experience and want a clear path into management.
Outbound Sales Call Center Agent
- Employer: Capital Vacations
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17/hour + weekly & monthly bonuses
Sell vacation packages over the phone (no cold calling—leads are provided), Monday–Friday with one short Saturday a month. Includes paid training, uncapped commissions, and steady hours.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the company has similar roles open nearby. Keep your resume handy and apply to a few while the market is hot.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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