Orlando’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now—lots of stores, banks, and call centers are hiring. If you like helping people and don’t mind a fast pace, this is a good time to jump in.

Employer: H&M

H&M Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $19.22–$22.39/hour

Lead a department at H&M, support sales goals, and coach your team on customer service, fashion trends, and store operations. Comes with strong retail benefits, global growth paths, and a solid employee discount.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL Type: Full-time

Supervise cashiers, handle customer issues at the front end, and keep registers and schedules running smoothly. Offers DailyPay access, store discount, benefits, and room to grow in a health-focused grocery chain.

Employer: Family Dollar

Family Dollar Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $16.27–$20.34/hour

Run the whole store—sales, staffing, merchandising, and community outreach. Good fit if you have retail leadership experience and want full P&L responsibility plus benefits.

Assistant Manager II (Multiple Orlando Stores)

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Dollar Tree Stores Location: Orlando, FL (Apopka Vineland, E Colonial Dr, Central Florida Pkwy)

Orlando, FL (Apopka Vineland, E Colonial Dr, Central Florida Pkwy) Type: Full-time

Full-time Sample Posting: Assistant Manager II – Apopka Vineland

Help manage daily store operations, supervise associates, handle opening/closing, and keep shelves stocked and organized. Great if you want management experience in a high-energy retail setting with benefits.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL Type: Full-time

Serve as an Associate Personal Banker (SAFE) helping customers with accounts, credit applications, and digital banking tools. Designed with veterans in mind, with clear training, career growth, and a posted end date of December 10, 2026.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #4588

Walmart Supercenter #4588 Location: 3101 W Princeton St, Orlando, FL 32808

3101 W Princeton St, Orlando, FL 32808 Type: Part-time (Mid & Closing shifts)

Part-time (Mid & Closing shifts) Pay: $15–$28/hour plus possible premiums

Work in the fashion area, helping customers and keeping apparel displays stocked and neat. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, discounts, and paid education options even for part-timers.

Employer: Walmart #1084

Walmart #1084 Location: 3838 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822

3838 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822 Type: Part-time (Mid & Closing shifts)

Part-time (Mid & Closing shifts) Pay: $15–$28/hour plus possible premiums

Move grocery and consumable items to the sales floor, build seasonal displays, and help shoppers find what they need. Includes health, financial, and education benefits.

Employer: BCA Financial Services, Inc.

BCA Financial Services, Inc. Location: Remote – must live in FL, MO, SC, or VA

Remote – must live in Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $17/hour + monthly commission

Work from home handling inbound and outbound calls in English and Spanish, helping people resolve medical account balances. Monday–Friday schedule, company equipment, benefits, and performance-based commissions.

Employer: 2020 Companies

2020 Companies Location: Sam’s Club 6212, Orlando, FL 32807

Sam’s Club 6212, Orlando, FL 32807 Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $20/hour base + uncapped commission (weekly)

Stand inside Sam’s Club, approach members, explain home warranty plans, and enroll them via QR code. Fixed Wed–Sun, 11am–7pm schedule, benefits, DailyPay, and clear sales goals.

Employer: Coach (Tapestry)

Coach (Tapestry) Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay Range: $70,000–$114,000/year

Lead a Coach store, drive sales and clienteling, and manage a luxury retail team and operations. Best for experienced retail leaders who want a higher-end brand with strong benefits.

Employer: Central Florida Consultants

Central Florida Consultants Location: Orlando, FL (in-person, inside partner retail locations)

Orlando, FL (in-person, inside partner retail locations) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $800–$1,200/week (hourly + commission)

Sell AT&T wireless plans and devices in-store, with guaranteed hourly pay, paid training, weekly pay, and benefits. Good for outgoing people who want to learn sales and grow into leadership.

Employer: Daniels Health

Daniels Health Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Support hospitals and healthcare facilities by phone and email, handling logistics, manifests, and routing for medical waste services. Offers day-one benefits, 401(k) match, and stable work in an essential healthcare niche.

Employer: Professional Management Inc.

Professional Management Inc. Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL Type: Full-time

Handle apartment tours, applications, and resident files while supporting office organization. Bilingual English/Spanish is required, so this is great if you want to use both languages daily.

Employer: All Star Elite

All Star Elite Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL Type: Part-time (in person)

Part-time (in person) Pay: $17.50–$19.00/hour

Help run the store, supervise staff, manage POS and cash, and handle inventory and basic budgeting. Comes with a 401(k) and employee discount—nice option if you want leadership experience without full-time hours.

Employer: Navy Exchange

Navy Exchange Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL Type: Flexible, 0–19.5 hours/week

Flexible, Pay: $15/hour

Entry-level sales role helping customers in the housewares department, running the register, and keeping the area stocked. Flexible schedule, no experience required, and posting open until Nov 20, 2026.

Employer: Hibbett | City Gear

Hibbett | City Gear Location: Orlando, FL (Waterford Lakes Town Center)

Orlando, FL (Waterford Lakes Town Center) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $17.50/hour

Train to become a store manager while helping run daily operations, lead staff, and serve customers in an athletic retail setting. Good step if you have retail experience and want a clear path into management.

Employer: Capital Vacations

Capital Vacations Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $17/hour + weekly & monthly bonuses

Sell vacation packages over the phone (no cold calling—leads are provided), Monday–Friday with one short Saturday a month. Includes paid training, uncapped commissions, and steady hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the company has similar roles open nearby. Keep your resume handy and apply to a few while the market is hot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.