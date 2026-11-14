Orlando’s building boom is still going strong, and skilled trades are in demand. Here are several solid roles if you like seeing real projects rise from the ground.

Employer: Lithko Contracting

Lithko Contracting Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead estimating and project coordination for large commercial and industrial concrete jobs over $1M. Great fit if you have 5+ years with self-perform concrete, strong Microsoft skills, and a Construction Management or Engineering degree.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22–$31/hour + benefits

Hands-on role installing and servicing fire alarm and low-voltage life safety systems at customer sites. Good for tech-minded tradespeople with 2+ years low-voltage experience, who can read blueprints, climb ladders, and work flexible hours.

Employer: Adams Homes

Adams Homes Location: 4401 Vineland Rd, Orlando, FL 32811

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee new home builds from start to finish, managing subs, schedules, and quality on site every day. Best for super organized leaders with 3+ years of new home construction and a strong handle on codes, safety, and plans.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open that aren’t always listed in one place.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.