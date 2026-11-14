Orlando’s hospitality and property scene is buzzing, and a lot of places need reliable hands to keep things clean, safe, and looking sharp. Here are several solid options if you like working on your feet and seeing the results of your work right away.

Employer: Carvana

Carvana Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $16–$17/hour with scheduled raises in the first year

You’ll wash, vacuum, and inspect cars at a busy used-car hub. Good fit if you like cars, don’t mind outdoor work, and want clear pay bumps every 90 days based on performance.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Orlando, FL (Disney Springs area)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Keep hotel public areas spotless, support housekeeping, and help guests with requests. Comes with Hilton’s well-known travel discounts and a strong benefits package for full-time team members.

Employer: EquipmentShare

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM–5:00 PM, overtime after 40 hours

You’ll help manage a construction equipment yard—inspecting, cleaning, loading/unloading gear, and keeping the yard safe and organized. Good for someone who likes hands-on work, steady hours, and room to grow.

Employer: Foundry Commercial

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Senior building-operations role overseeing HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and vendor maintenance for commercial properties. Best for someone with 7–8+ years field experience and strong troubleshooting and leadership skills.

Employer: Eagle Creek Golf Club

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $15.00–$15.75/hour

Clean restrooms, floors, windows, and event areas at a golf club, plus handle trash and basic facility upkeep. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO for steady, in-person work.

Employer: Columbia Residential

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Not listed (appears full-time)

Not listed (appears full-time) Pay: Not listed

Walk the property daily, pick up trash, maintain pool and common areas, and keep the community looking safe and welcoming. Comes with a robust benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, bonuses, and more).

Employer: Bell Partners Inc

Location: Orlando, FL (Universal Blvd)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Handle daily grounds care at an apartment community—trash pickup, landscaping, pool and common-area cleaning, and light maintenance support. Good if you like outdoor work and want benefits plus growth in property management.

Employer: Teph Seal Auto Appearance

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed (hourly)

Wash and vacuum vehicles at auto dealerships, moving cars around the lot and working in a fast-paced, physical role. Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Teph Seal Auto Appearance

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time (piecework pay)

Full-time (piecework pay) Pay: Piecework (paid per job)

More advanced detailing—washing, waxing, buffing, interior deep cleans, and engine bay cleaning. Ideal if you have 1+ year of detailing experience and like being rewarded for speed and quality.

Employer: The Grow Food Company

Location: Orlando, FL (on the road in Central FL)

Type: Not listed (field-based)

Not listed (field-based) Pay: $25.00–$40.00/hour

Lead crews installing and maintaining food forests—edible landscapes with fruit trees and perennial crops. Great for experienced landscape leaders who want meaningful, outdoor work with advancement and paid development.

Employer: Vertex (hospitality services)

Location: Orlando, FL (resort property)

Type: Not listed (hourly)

Not listed (hourly) Pay: $20/hour

Oversee and help with cleaning and upkeep of lobbies, hallways, restrooms, pool decks, and event spaces at a resort. Includes medical, dental, 401(k), PTO, and chances to grow in hospitality.

Employer: B&T Building Services

Location: Orlando, FL 32819

Type: Part-time (evenings)

Part-time (evenings) Pay: $15.00/hour, ~25 hours/week

Evening commercial cleaning, Monday–Friday 6:00 PM–11:00 PM. Good if you want steady weekly pay, a family-owned company, and part-time hours with some benefits for full-time staff.

Employer: Marriott Orlando Downtown

Location: Orlando, FL (Petrocelli)

Type: Full-time roles available

Full-time roles available Pay: From $15.00/hour, supervisors higher

On-site job fair for multiple housekeeping roles (room attendants, laundry, housemen, supervisors) with on-the-spot interviews and offers. Good chance to walk in, meet the team, and possibly leave with a job.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Orlando employers are moving fast right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.