Orlando’s engineering scene is busy right now—defense, infrastructure, and entertainment are all hiring. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design electrical systems for buildings from concept through construction, using Revit and working with multi‑discipline teams. Good fit if you like owning designs on smaller projects and collaborating on larger, more complex work.

Employer: Universal Orlando Resort

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time, third shift

Salary: Not listed

Lead inspection, troubleshooting, and repair of ride and show lighting across Universal’s parks. Hands‑on role for someone with 5–7 years lighting control experience (ETC/DMX) who also wants to supervise crew members.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $148,300 – $275,500

Lead a high‑performing electrical‑subsystem team on special programs, from staffing and mentoring to overseeing design, analysis, and integration. Requires U.S. citizenship, ability to get Secret clearance, and strong background in electrical systems and airborne sensors.

(Note: Another posting for this same role exists; details are essentially the same, so it’s listed once here.)

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $98,100 – $182,100

Work on EO/IR systems, physics‑based modeling, FLIR characterization, and image processing. Great for someone with MATLAB and EO analysis experience who wants to grow into a subject‑matter expert and mentor junior engineers.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,600 – $224,000

Own precision opto‑mechanical hardware for advanced sensor systems from design through production and test. Ideal if you have 5+ years in precision or EO/IR hardware, CREO/Windchill, and can obtain a Secret clearance.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $104,900 – $194,700

Senior role doing dynamic and structural analysis for missile and launch systems using tools like NASTRAN and FEA software. Requires 5+ years’ experience, metallic/composite background, and ability to obtain a Secret clearance.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,300 – $158,300

Support structural and vibration analysis for missile and launch systems with NX/NASTRAN and related tools. Good match if you have 3+ years in aerospace structural analysis and already hold a Final Secret clearance.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Orlando, FL (remote role)

Type: Full-time

Salary (GeoZone 3 – includes Orlando): $70,500 – $130,900

Fully remote position maintaining the Zuken/E3 library for wiring diagrams and connectors. Great if you’re strong in Zuken/E3 and want a focused ECAD library role with collaboration across hardware and design teams.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Orlando, FL or remote

Type: Full-time

Salary (Colorado reference): $115,200 – $195,800

Lead EMT transmission planning studies using PSCAD for utilities and grid projects. Best for someone with 7–10 years of transmission planning, strong PSCAD skills, and interest in mentoring junior engineers.

Employer: RS&H

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mid‑level highway role doing impact studies, cost analyses, design documents, and field reviews. Good step if you have ~3 years’ experience, an engineering degree, and want to grow in transportation design.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $58,200 – $108,200

Early‑career role integrating and testing F‑16 flight simulators, with travel to U.S. and international sites. Great for new grads in ME/EE/Systems/Software who can get a security clearance and like hands‑on hardware/software work.

Employer: Gresham Smith

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead design of plumbing, medical gas, fuel, and fire sprinkler systems for buildings. A fit if you have 10+ years in plumbing engineering and want a senior role with strong benefits and growth support.

Employer: Engineering Design & Testing Corp. (EDT)

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Forensic‑style role investigating why structures fail (storms, fire, impact, foundations) and writing clear reports for clients. Requires an active PE, strong field skills, and interest in root‑cause analysis.

Employer: Kimley‑Horn

Location: Orlando, FL (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design water and wastewater systems, pump stations, and treatment facilities while managing tasks and mentoring staff. Best for a PE with 4+ years in municipal utilities and some hydraulic modeling experience.

Employer: TAIT

Location: Orlando, FL or Lititz, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on role maintaining and troubleshooting show automation and motion systems, often on cruise ships and in theme‑park‑style environments. Expect heavy travel (about 120 days/year) and lots of real‑world problem solving.

Employer: Volkert, Inc.

Location: Orlando, FL (Southeast Region)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design and rate highway bridges and retaining walls for FDOT and regional clients. Requires PE, 5–10 years of bridge design, and FDOT experience with tools like OpenBridge and MicroStation.

Employer: HDR

Location: Orlando, FL (field‑based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support geotechnical design and construction across multiple projects—reviewing reports, supporting field work, and helping resolve site issues. Requires a PE, geotech software experience, and comfort with frequent site travel.

Employer: GFT

Location: Remote (open to Orlando‑based candidates)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $125,000

Design high‑voltage transmission lines using PLS‑CADD, prepare construction packages, and support routing and feasibility studies. Great for engineers with 4+ years in transmission design and strong NESC/IEEE knowledge.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Any U.S. Jacobs office / hybrid (Orlando eligible)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $139,200 – $232,600

Senior I&C subject‑matter expert role leading controls strategy for large data centers—BAS, SCADA, EPMS, and more. Requires PE, 15+ years’ experience, and comfort guiding multi‑discipline teams and meeting with executive‑level clients.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have several related openings in Orlando.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.