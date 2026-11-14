Orlando has some solid admin and front desk roles right now, many with steady hours and good benefits. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: ASSA ABLOY Group (Amarr)

ASSA ABLOY Group (Amarr) Location: Orlando, FL

Pay: $20–$22/hour

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 6:30 a.m.–3:00 p.m., occasional overtime

Fast-paced role in a garage door distribution center handling phones, orders, quotes, and some inventory and banking tasks. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, like variety in your day, and want medical/dental/vision, PTO, holidays, tuition help, and 401(k) with 3% company contribution.

Employer: K & L Therapy Services, Inc.

Location: Orlando, FL (in-person)

(in-person) Pay: $18/hour , about 40 hours/week

, about Type: Full-time

Front desk role in a pediatric therapy office, greeting families, managing calls, scheduling, and keeping records organized. Bilingual Spanish/English is required, and you’ll get 401(k) matching and paid time off while supporting kids with special needs and their families.

Employer: AdventHealth Medical Group East FL

Location: 601 E Rollins St, Orlando, FL 32803

Pay Range: $17.80 – $28.48/hour

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Hospital-based admin role helping keep radiology running smoothly: watching worklists, coordinating schedules, handling tech issues, and supporting staff and patients. Comes with benefits from day one (medical, dental, vision), PTO from day one, 403(b), paid parental leave, and wellness resources; BLS certification and strong computer skills are needed.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and Orlando employers are hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.