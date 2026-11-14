Orlando’s finance scene is busy right now, with banks, tech‑savvy teams, and service firms all hiring. If you’re in accounting or finance, there are several solid paths here—from entry‑level billing to data‑heavy analytics.

Employer: Bank of America / Merrill Wealth Management

Bank of America / Merrill Wealth Management Location: Orlando, FL (in‑office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a career track role helping high‑net‑worth clients with investments and long‑term goals. You’ll build a book of business, get one‑on‑one coaching from Merrill’s training academy, and work closely with senior advisors.

Employer: Seacoast Bank

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you like both tech and finance. You’ll audit IT, cybersecurity, and operations, design test plans, present findings to management, and mentor junior auditors.

Employer: Reyes Beverage Group

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on AR role doing supplier billing, cash application, and collections. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement) at a large, stable beverage distributor.

Employer: Huntington National Bank

Location: Orlando, FL (office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; commission‑driven mortgage origination

You’ll grow a mortgage pipeline through referrals, guide clients on loan options, and manage files from application to closing. Ideal if you already have NMLS and at least a year of origination experience.

Employer: Jobot (for a law firm)

Location: Listed as Orlando, FL (role is fully remote )

Listed as (role is ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $80,000/year (DOE)

Senior‑level AP role in a law firm environment, handling high‑volume, full‑cycle AP, vendor reconciliations, and month‑end close support. Good match if you have 3+ years AP in legal/professional services and strong Excel skills.

Employer: AD Solutions

Location: Orlando, FL (on‑site)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8am–5pm

Salary: Not listed

You’ll dig into how the business runs, fix gaps in financial workflows, support deals, and lead improvement projects. Great if you have 3–5+ years in finance/ops and like turning data into clear process changes.

Employer: Seacoast Bank

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Data‑heavy role building Power BI dashboards, SQL/Python data pipelines, and automated reports for accounting and finance. Perfect if you enjoy analytics and want to sit between accounting and tech.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—Orlando employers are clearly investing in finance talent right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.