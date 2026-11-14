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💰 Orlando Accounting & Finance – Multiple Bank & Analyst Roles
Orlando’s finance scene is busy right now, with banks, tech‑savvy teams, and service firms all hiring. If you’re in accounting or finance, there are several solid paths here—from entry‑level billing to data‑heavy analytics.
Merrill Advisor Development Program – Financial Advisor
- Employer: Bank of America / Merrill Wealth Management
- Location: Orlando, FL (in‑office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This is a career track role helping high‑net‑worth clients with investments and long‑term goals. You’ll build a book of business, get one‑on‑one coaching from Merrill’s training academy, and work closely with senior advisors.
Senior IT Auditor
- Employer: Seacoast Bank
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Great fit if you like both tech and finance. You’ll audit IT, cybersecurity, and operations, design test plans, present findings to management, and mentor junior auditors.
Accounts Receivable Associate – Supplier
- Employer: Reyes Beverage Group
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands‑on AR role doing supplier billing, cash application, and collections. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement) at a large, stable beverage distributor.
Mortgage Loan Officer – Orlando FL
- Employer: Huntington National Bank
- Location: Orlando, FL (office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed; commission‑driven mortgage origination
You’ll grow a mortgage pipeline through referrals, guide clients on loan options, and manage files from application to closing. Ideal if you already have NMLS and at least a year of origination experience.
Senior Accounts Payable Specialist (Legal, Fully Remote)
- Employer: Jobot (for a law firm)
- Location: Listed as Orlando, FL (role is fully remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000 – $80,000/year (DOE)
Senior‑level AP role in a law firm environment, handling high‑volume, full‑cycle AP, vendor reconciliations, and month‑end close support. Good match if you have 3+ years AP in legal/professional services and strong Excel skills.
Financial Analyst
- Employer: AD Solutions
- Location: Orlando, FL (on‑site)
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8am–5pm
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll dig into how the business runs, fix gaps in financial workflows, support deals, and lead improvement projects. Great if you have 3–5+ years in finance/ops and like turning data into clear process changes.
Accounting Systems Analyst
- Employer: Seacoast Bank
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Data‑heavy role building Power BI dashboards, SQL/Python data pipelines, and automated reports for accounting and finance. Perfect if you enjoy analytics and want to sit between accounting and tech.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—Orlando employers are clearly investing in finance talent right now.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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