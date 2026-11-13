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Orlando
Rescue seeks help to cover October vet bills
8 days ago
Happy Trails Animal Rescue in Orlando is seeking donations to cover about $1,500 in October vet bills after many dogs, including four senior fospice dogs, needed checkups and medication refills; only about $400 has been raised so far. Donations can be sent by Paypal (HappyTrailsAnimalRescue@yahoo.com), Zelle (407-283-1642), Cash App ($HTARFL), Zeffy (donation form), or by check mailed to Happy Trails Animal Rescue, 1720 N Goldenrod Rd Unit 8, Orlando, Florida 32807.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Happy Trails Animal Rescue
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