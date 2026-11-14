📅 Orlando Beer Festival at Lake Eola on Nov. 14, 2026

Orlando Beer Festival is back at Lake Eola, 512 Eola Pkwy, Orlando 32801 on Saturday, November 14, 2026 from 2:00–5:00 PM.

With GA, GA+, or VIP tickets, you get complimentary samples of beer, cider, seltzers, wine, and more from participating brands for the whole event — no extra drink tickets inside.

Beyond the drinks, you’ll find:

DJs playing throughout the festival

playing throughout the festival An interactive game zone with giant beer pong and other games

and other games Local artisans, vendors, and businesses to shop and explore

to shop and explore A dog-friendly setup, so well-behaved pups are welcome

setup, so well-behaved pups are welcome Food Truck Zone open early for GA & GA+ guests before official entry time

To go, purchase your preferred ticket type and head to Lake Eola on Nov. 14 for an afternoon of tastings, music, and games.