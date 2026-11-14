📅 Weekend Yin Yoga training in downtown Orlando

A 14-hour Yin Yoga Training and Certification is happening at 426 E Central Blvd, Orlando 32801.

When

Saturday, November 14, 2026 | 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM

| Sunday, November 15, 2026 | 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM

This weekend immersion is hosted by Devotion Yoga and Shanti One Yoga. It’s designed for both yoga teachers and dedicated practitioners, and you do not have to be a yoga teacher to join.

You’ll dive into:

Yin Yoga principles and functional anatomy

Deep stretching and fascia

Meridian theory, breathwork, and nervous system regulation

Props, modifications, and safe, accessible sequencing

Teachers can use this to add Yin CE to their certification or bring Yin classes into their schedule.

To get an invite, enter your email address and choose your invitation date in the event form on the site.