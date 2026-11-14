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🐱 Sweet Orlando Cats Ready for Adoption Into Loving Homes
Orlando has some very special cats hoping to find safe, loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your life, take a look at these adoptable kitties.
Latte
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young adult (about 2 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Calico / Dilute Calico
- Shelter/Rescue: Kindness For Cats Inc
- Contact: Sarah – orlandocitykitty@gmail.com
- Adoption fee: $30 fall promotion (includes vaccinations and spay surgery, per listing)
About Latte:
Latte is a friendly young cat who warmed up to her foster family right away. She loves pets and attention and enjoys napping on the bed while her foster parents work from home. She’s calmer than a kitten but still young and ready for her forever home.
👉 Meet Latte and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gaia
- Breed: American Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $25
- Listed by: For Adoption By Private Owner (Orlando, FL)
About Gaia:
Gaia was left behind when a roommate moved out, and the current owner’s two male cats are bullying her. She’s described as a “giant sweetheart” and a cuddlebug who just wants a calmer, kinder home where she can relax and feel safe.
👉 Meet Gaia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sophia
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando
- Phone: (407) 351-7722
Sophia is a young black kitten at Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando. For full details on her personality, vetting, and adoption process, please contact the shelter directly or view her online profile.
👉 Meet Sophia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Orlando area, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Share this with friends and family who might be looking to adopt—together we can help them find the loving homes they deserve.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.