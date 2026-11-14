Orlando neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from home goods to craft supplies. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.

Item: Outdoor rug, approx. 5x7 ft, heavy wear noted by the poster. Could work for a patio, under a grill, or a messy project space.

Location: Bay Lakes, Orlando, FL

Condition: Well-used / heavy wear

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Queen size mattress, being given away because the owner needs garage space. They mention it will be trashed if not picked up by Saturday, so timing matters.

Location: Kissimmee Boggy Creek, Kissimmee, FL, near Fortune Rd, very close to Key Food

Condition: Not described in detail; offered as-is

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Outside chair in carrier (likely a portable outdoor/camping-style chair). Poster says it must go today, so be ready to pick up quickly.

Location: Hidden Oaks, Orlando, FL

Notes: Cross posted, no holds

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Two bags of empty baby food jars, perfect for crafts, storage, or DIY projects. Porch pickup only.

Location: 3830 Laso Way, Orlando, FL 32822 (Quail Trail area)

Pickup Details: Porch pickup; poster will delete when collected or send to recycling on Tuesday

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Vintage glass dome clock with glass dome cover and brass details. Nice for collectors or as a decorative piece.

Location: Fernway, Orlando, FL

Condition: Described as antique; no further details given

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Beach ball, fun for the pool or backyard.

Location: Hidden Oaks, Orlando, FL 32829

Notes: Cross posted, no holds

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Orlando tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.