undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Orlando
🍽️ Orlando Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings
8 days ago
Orlando’s hospitality scene is buzzing right now—hotels, bars, and restaurants are all hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts, guest energy, and good perks, this week has some solid options.
Kitchen Manager – Gerente de Cocina (Salted)
- Employer: Salted
- Location: 18 N. Dollins Ave, Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,000/year
Lead a delivery-first kitchen, run scheduling, inventory, and training, and keep quality super high. Comes with free meals, medical/dental/vision, and 401(k) with up to 4% match.
Assistant Kitchen Manager – Gerente Asistente de Cocina (Salted)
- Employer: Salted
- Location: 18 N. Dollins Ave, Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $65,000/year
Perfect if you have a few years of kitchen and leadership experience and want to grow. You’ll help with training, inventory, scheduling, and quality control, plus get benefits, free meals, and 401(k) match.
Bar Manager – Cigars International
- Employer: Scandinavian Tobacco Group
- Location: Orlando, FL 32839
- Type: Full-time, on-site
Run a busy bar, lead the team, plan promos, and drive sales. Role includes health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) with company match.
Outlet Manager – Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace
- Employer: Hilton
- Location: Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace, Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
Oversee one or more hotel dining outlets, from service and staffing to costs and guest satisfaction. Hilton offers strong travel discounts, PTO, health benefits, and stock purchase options.
Pastry Supervisor – Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace
- Employer: Hilton
- Location: Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace, Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
Lead pastry production for outlets and catering, create new desserts, and guide the pastry team. Comes with Hilton’s travel perks, PTO, health coverage, and retirement benefits.
Line Cook II – Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace
- Employer: Hilton
- Location: Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace, Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
Hands-on station cook role using advanced techniques (sauces, grilling, plating) in a resort setting. Includes access to Go Hilton travel rates, PTO, health plans, and retirement programs.
Steward (Full-Time), Clubhouse Grille – Waldorf Astoria Orlando
- Employer: Hilton
- Location: Waldorf Astoria Orlando, Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
Keep the back-of-house running: dishwashing, stocking, and event support in a luxury hotel. Hilton adds travel discounts, PTO, mental health resources, and benefits.
Steward (Full-Time), Oscars – Waldorf Astoria Orlando
- Employer: Hilton
- Location: Waldorf Astoria Orlando, Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
Similar steward role focused on the Oscars outlet, with cleaning, organizing, and banquet support. Same strong Hilton benefits and growth path.
Shift Supervisor (Full Time) – Eurest at Capital One
- Employer: Eurest USA (Compass Group)
- Location: Capital One – 8001 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32809
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00/hour + tips, free meal & coffee
Lead a foodservice team on shift, handle schedules, training, and basic reporting. Comes with growth opportunities and a wide benefits package for full-time staff.
Store Manager – Panda Express
- Employer: Panda Restaurant Group
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
Run a single Panda Express location, from hiring and training to guest experience and financial goals. Includes paid leadership training, bonuses, free meals, health benefits, PTO, and 401(k) with match.
Department Manager – McDonald’s (Franchise)
- Employer: Independent McDonald’s franchisee
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
Lead a key area like Guest Service, Kitchen, or People, and manage shifts and training. Franchise benefits can include vacation, holidays, tuition help, and insurance, depending on the location.
Server – Mr. & Mrs. Crab Juicy Seafood and Bar
- Employer: Mr. & Mrs. Crab Juicy Seafood and Bar
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15.00–$22.00/hour
High-energy serving role in a lively seafood spot, using POS systems and upselling specials. Great if you’ve got prior serving or nightlife experience and want flexible hours.
Host – Mr. & Mrs. Crab Juicy Seafood and Bar
- Employer: Mr. & Mrs. Crab Juicy Seafood and Bar
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Part-time/other (front-of-house host role)
- Pay: $15.00–$17.00/hour
Be the first smile guests see—manage reservations, seating, and the front desk in a busy restaurant. Good fit if you’re organized, friendly, and comfortable with POS systems.
Bartender – Mr. & Mrs. Crab Juicy Seafood and Bar
- Employer: Mr. & Mrs. Crab Juicy Seafood and Bar
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Part-time/other
- Pay: $15.00–$25.00/hour
Mix cocktails, manage tabs, and keep the bar running smoothly in a fast-paced setting. Ideal if you’ve got bar or restaurant experience and solid POS and cash-handling skills.
Server Assistant – Marlow’s Tavern
- Employer: Marlow’s Tavern
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: About $15–$17/hour
Support servers and bartenders and help deliver Marlow’s signature hospitality. Offers weekly pay, flexible schedule, paid vacation, dining discounts, and optional medical/dental.
Dishwasher/Prep – Marlow’s Tavern
- Employer: Marlow’s Tavern
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
Back-of-house role handling dishwashing and food prep in a chef-driven tavern. Includes paid vacation, shift meals, medical/vision/dental options, and growth potential.
Dishwasher – Holiday Inn Orlando International Drive – Convention Center
- Employer: Holiday Inn Orlando International Drive – Convention Center
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00/hour
Keep the kitchen spotless, support banquets, and help with basic prep. Great entry point into hotel food service if you’re reliable and don’t mind a physical job.
Food Runner – Falls Pool Bar (JW Marriott)
- Employer: Marriott International – JW Marriott
- Location: 8701 World Center Drive, Orlando, FL 32821
- Type: Part-time, non-management
Poolside role focused on stocking, cleaning, and supporting service at the Falls Pool Bar. Good fit if you like being on your feet and want a foot in the door with Marriott’s global brand.
Team Member – Einstein Bros. Bagels
- Employer: Einstein Bros. Bagels
- Location: 1901 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806
- Type: Hourly team member
Daytime-only bakery job—stores close by 2–3 PM, so no nights. You’ll greet guests, prep food, and keep things clean, with tips, flexible schedules, and potential 401(k) with match.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply while it’s fresh—hospitality roles in Orlando tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.