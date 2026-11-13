Orlando’s hospitality scene is buzzing right now—hotels, bars, and restaurants are all hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts, guest energy, and good perks, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Salted

Salted Location: 18 N. Dollins Ave, Orlando, FL

18 N. Dollins Ave, Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000/year

Lead a delivery-first kitchen, run scheduling, inventory, and training, and keep quality super high. Comes with free meals, medical/dental/vision, and 401(k) with up to 4% match.

Employer: Salted

Salted Location: 18 N. Dollins Ave, Orlando, FL

18 N. Dollins Ave, Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000/year

Perfect if you have a few years of kitchen and leadership experience and want to grow. You’ll help with training, inventory, scheduling, and quality control, plus get benefits, free meals, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Scandinavian Tobacco Group

Location: Orlando, FL 32839

Type: Full-time, on-site

Run a busy bar, lead the team, plan promos, and drive sales. Role includes health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) with company match.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace, Orlando, FL

Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace, Type: Full-time

Oversee one or more hotel dining outlets, from service and staffing to costs and guest satisfaction. Hilton offers strong travel discounts, PTO, health benefits, and stock purchase options.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace, Orlando, FL

Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace, Type: Full-time

Lead pastry production for outlets and catering, create new desserts, and guide the pastry team. Comes with Hilton’s travel perks, PTO, health coverage, and retirement benefits.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace, Orlando, FL

Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace, Type: Full-time

Hands-on station cook role using advanced techniques (sauces, grilling, plating) in a resort setting. Includes access to Go Hilton travel rates, PTO, health plans, and retirement programs.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Waldorf Astoria Orlando, Orlando, FL

Waldorf Astoria Orlando, Type: Full-time

Keep the back-of-house running: dishwashing, stocking, and event support in a luxury hotel. Hilton adds travel discounts, PTO, mental health resources, and benefits.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Waldorf Astoria Orlando, Orlando, FL

Waldorf Astoria Orlando, Type: Full-time

Similar steward role focused on the Oscars outlet, with cleaning, organizing, and banquet support. Same strong Hilton benefits and growth path.

Employer: Eurest USA (Compass Group)

Location: Capital One – 8001 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32809

Capital One – 8001 S Orange Blossom Trail, Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00/hour + tips, free meal & coffee

Lead a foodservice team on shift, handle schedules, training, and basic reporting. Comes with growth opportunities and a wide benefits package for full-time staff.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Run a single Panda Express location, from hiring and training to guest experience and financial goals. Includes paid leadership training, bonuses, free meals, health benefits, PTO, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Independent McDonald’s franchisee

Independent McDonald’s Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Lead a key area like Guest Service, Kitchen, or People, and manage shifts and training. Franchise benefits can include vacation, holidays, tuition help, and insurance, depending on the location.

Employer: Mr. & Mrs. Crab Juicy Seafood and Bar

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00–$22.00/hour

High-energy serving role in a lively seafood spot, using POS systems and upselling specials. Great if you’ve got prior serving or nightlife experience and want flexible hours.

Employer: Mr. & Mrs. Crab Juicy Seafood and Bar

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Part-time/other (front-of-house host role)

Part-time/other (front-of-house host role) Pay: $15.00–$17.00/hour

Be the first smile guests see—manage reservations, seating, and the front desk in a busy restaurant. Good fit if you’re organized, friendly, and comfortable with POS systems.

Employer: Mr. & Mrs. Crab Juicy Seafood and Bar

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Part-time/other

Part-time/other Pay: $15.00–$25.00/hour

Mix cocktails, manage tabs, and keep the bar running smoothly in a fast-paced setting. Ideal if you’ve got bar or restaurant experience and solid POS and cash-handling skills.

Employer: Marlow’s Tavern

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $15–$17/hour

Support servers and bartenders and help deliver Marlow’s signature hospitality. Offers weekly pay, flexible schedule, paid vacation, dining discounts, and optional medical/dental.

Employer: Marlow’s Tavern

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Back-of-house role handling dishwashing and food prep in a chef-driven tavern. Includes paid vacation, shift meals, medical/vision/dental options, and growth potential.

Employer: Holiday Inn Orlando International Drive – Convention Center

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00/hour

Keep the kitchen spotless, support banquets, and help with basic prep. Great entry point into hotel food service if you’re reliable and don’t mind a physical job.

Employer: Marriott International – JW Marriott

Location: 8701 World Center Drive, Orlando, FL 32821

8701 World Center Drive, Type: Part-time, non-management

Poolside role focused on stocking, cleaning, and supporting service at the Falls Pool Bar. Good fit if you like being on your feet and want a foot in the door with Marriott’s global brand.

Employer: Einstein Bros. Bagels

Location: 1901 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806

1901 S Orange Ave, Type: Hourly team member

Daytime-only bakery job—stores close by 2–3 PM, so no nights. You’ll greet guests, prep food, and keep things clean, with tips, flexible schedules, and potential 401(k) with match.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply while it’s fresh—hospitality roles in Orlando tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.