🔧 Orlando Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Orlando’s hospitality and healthcare scene is booming, which means lots of steady work keeping buildings, rooms, and grounds in top shape. Here are several solid maintenance and cleaning roles hiring now around the city.

Employer: Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.25/hour

Resort maintenance role at a vacation property, handling guest repair requests, preventive maintenance, and advanced troubleshooting of building systems. Comes with strong benefits like medical, 401(k), travel discounts, tuition help, and fun on-site perks.

Employer: University Partners

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Bonus: $750 sign-on

Hands-on role in student housing doing work orders, unit turns, and general repairs (electrical, plumbing, HVAC, appliances). Good fit if you like variety, can be on-call, and want steady property maintenance work.

Employer: Orlando Health

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time, Second Shift

Hospital environmental services role focused on cleaning patient rooms and public areas to infection-control standards. Offers competitive pay, shift differentials, day-one benefits, and access to an on-site gym and wellness center.

Employer: Orlando Health

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Part-time

Similar duties as the full-time role—cleaning, disinfecting, and supporting patient room turnover—but with part-time hours. Good option if you want hospital benefits with a lighter schedule.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Hotel engineering position maintaining guest rooms and public spaces, handling service calls, and doing repairs across carpentry, plumbing, electrical, and HVAC. Comes with Hilton’s well-known travel perks and benefits.

Employer: Clements Pest Control

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $900/week

Field role mixing pest control, minor handyman work, and lawn treatments, often on rooftops and in tight spaces. Includes health benefits, 401(k), PTO, and a company vehicle for daily routes.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Senior-level hotel engineer role handling maintenance, guest work orders, and preventive inspections. Includes Hilton travel discounts, stock purchase program, PTO, and a full benefits package.

Employer: Marriott International (JW Marriott)

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time, Non-management

Room attendant role cleaning guest rooms, bathrooms, and hallways, restocking supplies, and supporting guests. No prior experience or diploma required, with training and growth opportunities in a luxury hotel setting.

Employer: Publix

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Industrial maintenance job in a Publix warehouse working on building systems, three-phase power, and equipment using a CMMS. Open to Class A, B, or C techs, with possible relocation help based on experience.

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,000 – $3,000/week

Mobile role repairing and installing home appliances like fridges, washers, and ovens, paid weekly with a flexible schedule. Best for techs with solid electrical and mechanical skills who have their own vehicle.

Employer: Picerne Real Estate Group

Location: Orlando, FL (travel between communities)

Type: Full-time

Traveling apartment maintenance role doing unit turns and special projects (painting, HVAC, carpentry, locks, landscaping, appliance repair). Includes benefits and a rent discount, ideal if you have 3–5 years’ experience and like variety.

Employer: Allied Universal Janitorial Services

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time, Temporary

Pay: $20.80/hour

General cleaning role in commercial buildings—trash removal, floors, restrooms, and dusting. Good short-term option if you have at least 6 months janitorial experience and want steady hours.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Orlando employers are moving fast right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.