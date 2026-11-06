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🔧 Orlando Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings
Orlando’s hospitality and healthcare scene is booming, which means lots of steady work keeping buildings, rooms, and grounds in top shape. Here are several solid maintenance and cleaning roles hiring now around the city.
Maintenance Technician III
Employer: Marriott Vacations Worldwide
Location: Orlando, FL
Type: Full-time
Pay: $25.25/hour
Resort maintenance role at a vacation property, handling guest repair requests, preventive maintenance, and advanced troubleshooting of building systems. Comes with strong benefits like medical, 401(k), travel discounts, tuition help, and fun on-site perks.
Maintenance Technician - Student Housing | $750 Sign On Bonus
Employer: University Partners
Location: Orlando, FL
Type: Full-time
Bonus: $750 sign-on
Hands-on role in student housing doing work orders, unit turns, and general repairs (electrical, plumbing, HVAC, appliances). Good fit if you like variety, can be on-call, and want steady property maintenance work.
Environmental Technician I - Dr. P. Phillips Hospital (Second Shift)
Employer: Orlando Health
Location: Orlando, FL
Type: Full-time, Second Shift
Hospital environmental services role focused on cleaning patient rooms and public areas to infection-control standards. Offers competitive pay, shift differentials, day-one benefits, and access to an on-site gym and wellness center.
Environmental Technician I - Dr. P. Phillips Hospital (Part-Time)
Employer: Orlando Health
Location: Orlando, FL
Type: Part-time
Similar duties as the full-time role—cleaning, disinfecting, and supporting patient room turnover—but with part-time hours. Good option if you want hospital benefits with a lighter schedule.
Engineer - Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek
Employer: Hilton
Location: Orlando, FL
Type: Full-time
Hotel engineering position maintaining guest rooms and public spaces, handling service calls, and doing repairs across carpentry, plumbing, electrical, and HVAC. Comes with Hilton’s well-known travel perks and benefits.
Service Technician
Employer: Clements Pest Control
Location: Orlando, FL
Type: Full-time
Pay: From $900/week
Field role mixing pest control, minor handyman work, and lawn treatments, often on rooftops and in tight spaces. Includes health benefits, 401(k), PTO, and a company vehicle for daily routes.
Engineer III - Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace
Employer: Hilton
Location: Orlando, FL
Type: Full-time
Senior-level hotel engineer role handling maintenance, guest work orders, and preventive inspections. Includes Hilton travel discounts, stock purchase program, PTO, and a full benefits package.
Housekeeper
Employer: Marriott International (JW Marriott)
Location: Orlando, FL
Type: Full-time, Non-management
Room attendant role cleaning guest rooms, bathrooms, and hallways, restocking supplies, and supporting guests. No prior experience or diploma required, with training and growth opportunities in a luxury hotel setting.
In House Maintenance Technician, AM, Industrial Maintenance
Employer: Publix
Location: Orlando, FL
Type: Full-time
Industrial maintenance job in a Publix warehouse working on building systems, three-phase power, and equipment using a CMMS. Open to Class A, B, or C techs, with possible relocation help based on experience.
Appliance Technician
Location: Orlando, FL
Type: Full-time
Pay: $1,000 – $3,000/week
Mobile role repairing and installing home appliances like fridges, washers, and ovens, paid weekly with a flexible schedule. Best for techs with solid electrical and mechanical skills who have their own vehicle.
Traveling Maintenance Tech
Employer: Picerne Real Estate Group
Location: Orlando, FL (travel between communities)
Type: Full-time
Traveling apartment maintenance role doing unit turns and special projects (painting, HVAC, carpentry, locks, landscaping, appliance repair). Includes benefits and a rent discount, ideal if you have 3–5 years’ experience and like variety.
Janitor – Full Time Temporary
Employer: Allied Universal Janitorial Services
Location: Orlando, FL
Type: Full-time, Temporary
Pay: $20.80/hour
General cleaning role in commercial buildings—trash removal, floors, restrooms, and dusting. Good short-term option if you have at least 6 months janitorial experience and want steady hours.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Orlando employers are moving fast right now.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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