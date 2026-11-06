📅 Free weekly water aerobics for Claudia Allen seniors

📅 Free water aerobics for Claudia Allen seniors

Stay active and have fun in the pool with free water aerobics made just for L. Claudia Allen Senior Center participants.

Classes are every Tuesday and Thursday, 10:00–11:00 AM, starting Thursday, November 5, 2026, and continuing weekly.

Location: Dr. James R. Smith Neighborhood Center, 1723 Bruton Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32805

This is a low‑impact workout that helps with movement, flexibility, endurance, and strength while being gentle on your joints. It’s also a nice way to socialize with other seniors.

If you or a loved one is part of the Claudia Allen Senior Center program, you can drop in on these free sessions and make water exercise part of your weekly routine.