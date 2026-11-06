👔 Orlando Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Orlando’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in construction, healthcare, and professional services. Here are several management roles where you can step in and lead teams right away.

Employer: Progress Residential®

Progress Residential® Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead turn projects for single-family rental homes with a national property management company. You’ll oversee vendors, inspections, quality control, and reporting while enjoying performance-based bonuses, full benefits, and generous PTO and holidays.

Employer: ECS Group of Companies

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage construction materials testing projects from proposal to completion with an employee-owned engineering firm. Great fit if you have a BS in engineering/geology, some field experience, and want to grow into higher-level leadership with mentoring and advanced certifications.

Employer: Heartland Dental (Dentila in Orlando)

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the business side of a busy dental office as the doctor’s key partner. You’ll lead the team, support financial and growth goals, and get health insurance, retirement plans, PTO, paid holidays, and ongoing leadership training.

Employer: Max Electrical Solutions LLC

Location: Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $80,000 – $120,000 per year

Own electrical projects from estimating through closeout, working closely with field teams and clients. Ideal if you have 10+ years of electrical construction experience, can read blueprints, and want a role with flexible schedule and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.